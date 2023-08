Researchers attempted to understand if you can hear silence.

Their study used audio illusions where sounds were replaces by silences.

The scientists found the human brain reacts in the same way to silence as it does to sound.

Can you hear the sound of silence? Besides being at the center of a classic Simon & Garfunkel song, this quandary has preoccupied philosophers and scientists for centuries. And while you might think there’s something counterintuitive about listening to silence, which would presumably be a lack of all sound, a new study concludes that, in fact, you can hear silence.

The researchers involved in the study used auditory illusions to show that moments of silence can actually create distortions in how people perceive time, leading to a key conclusion about how people’s brains process silences.

The study's co-author Chaz Firestone, an Assistant Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences and director of the Johns Hopkins Perception & Mind Laboratory, pointed out in a press release that, “Philosophers have long debated whether silence is something we can literally perceive, but there hasn't been a scientific study aimed directly at this question.”