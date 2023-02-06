'Young blood' transfusions found to reverse aging in mice

"A 70-year-old with a 40-year-old blood system could have a longer health span, if not a longer lifespan."

Infusing young blood into an older system may sound unfeasible, but it turns out it is now within reach. In the research paper, graduate student Carl Mitchell and Passegué found that an anti-inflammatory drug, known for its use in rheumatoid arthritis, "can turn back time in mice and reverse some of the effects of age on the hematopoietic system."

Young and old blood stem cells. Emmanuelle Passegué

Rejuvenating old hematopoietic stem cells

A comprehensive investigation of the stem cells that create all blood cells was conducted - after which the drug was identified.

So how does this work? First things first, all the aforementioned stem cells reside in the bone marrow. Over time, these hematopoietic stem cells begin to produce fewer red blood cells (leading to anemia) and immune cells (raising the risk of infection).

Now, in a paper published in 2021, Passegué and her team tried to rejuvenate old hematopoietic stem cells in mice with exercise or a calorie-restricting diet. It didn't work. They even transplanted old stem cells into young bone marrow, which also failed.

Mitchell and Passegué then took a closer look at the stem cells' environment, the bone marrow. "Blood stem cells live in a niche; we thought what happens in this specialized local environment could be a big part of the problem," Mitchell said.