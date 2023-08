Is it possible to rejuvenate an 80-year-old individual by circulating the blood of a young person into their body? Scientists don’t have the answer to this question but an experiment recently exhibited a similar trick that can work for mice.

Recently, a team of researchers from Duke Health and Harvard Medical School connected the circulatory systems of a young and old mouse and noticed that the latter experienced slow aging and a six to 10 percent increase in their average lifespan as a result of the experiment.

They achieved this feat by performing heterochronic parabiosis, a surgical method dating back 150 years, which allows scientists to connect the bodies of young and old mice (or other animals). The connected bodies give the mice access to each other's organs and let them survive on a shared circulatory system.