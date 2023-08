For the first time, a young, sun-like star has been observed spewing high-energy gamma radiation.

This observation was carried out by an international team of astronomers utilizing the data from the powerful Fermi satellite telescope, which explores the universe in gamma rays.

This telescope's observations revealed that the gamma-ray radiation is originating from a class of stars called T Tauri.

The first observational evidence

Gamma radiation is one of the most intense forms of light known to exist in the universe.

Despite its high intensity, this sort of radiation is difficult to detect using a ground-based telescope. This is where the high-sensitive Fermi satellite comes into play. Fermi has been regularly monitoring the sky since its launch in 2008.