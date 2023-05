Around 13,000 years ago, parts of the planet experienced a period of intense climate change known as the Younger Dryas. This was when parts of Europe and North America returned to ice-age-like conditions between 12,900 and 11,600 years ago.

This marked the last period of intense cold in the northern hemisphere before the current, warmer Holocene epoch. The cold conditions had an effect on water circulation in the Mediterranean and Atlantic at the time. A new study led by the University of Barcelona looks into this specifically.

The flow of water doubled

As per the study, the water flow from the eastern Mediterranean to the Atlantic Ocean increased significantly during the Younger Dryas compared to today.