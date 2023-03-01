Trending
Your body, ‘perfect charger’ for smartphones, says father of cellphone

On April 3, 1973, Marty Cooper made the world's first call from a handheld portable brick phone —weighing 2.5 pounds and 11 inches long.
Baba Tamim
| Mar 01, 2023 10:36 AM EST
Created: Mar 01, 2023 10:36 AM EST
science
Dr. Martin Cooper with the first portable handset

Ted Soqui/Getty 

The first cellphone inventor aka the father of cellphones, Marty Cooper, has projected that phones would be implanted under the skin of consumers' ears.

The body is the ideal charger for such devices because they won't require conventional charging, Cooper told CNBC at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Wednesday. 

"The next generation will have the phone embedded under the skin of their ears," said cooper. 

"Your body is the perfect charger," Cooper added. "When you eat food, your body creates energy, right?"

He, however, argued that the widespread use of smartphones has led to social media addiction and privacy concerns.

Cooper is nevertheless upbeat about the direction technology will take despite these problems. 

He stated his belief in the capacity of humanity to improve and suggested that technological advancements may significantly impact healthcare and education.

Cooper believes that the modern smartphone has become overly complex, with a plethora of applications and a screen that does not conform to the curvature of the human face.

First cellphone call in the world

On April 3, 1973, Cooper made the first public call from a handheld portable telephone while utilizing a prototype that his Motorola team had only begun designing five months previously.

Cooper famously called his opponent at Bell Laboratories, owned by AT&T, using a Dyna-TAC phone. It was the first brick phone ever, weighing 2.5 pounds and 11 inches in length. 

Cooper worked on developing a commercial version of the gadget for the majority of the following ten years.

Most Popular

Although the call served as the catalyst for the mobile revolution, Cooper noted that at the time, "we had no way of knowing this was the historic moment."

"The only thing that I was worried about: 'Is this thing going to work?' And it did," he said Monday during the event. 

Technologies best days are ahead of us 

Cooper was given a lifetime achievement award for the 50 years since he placed the first cellphone call.

"We did know that connecting was important. And we did tell a joke that someday when you were born, you would be assigned a phone number," he said.

"And if you didn't answer the phone, you were dead."

Companies are already developing technology that links computers to the brain; Elon Musk's Neuralink is a famous example.

Meanwhile, Cooper's wealth of industry knowledge supports his upbeat view on the direction of technology. 

He argued that as long as we progress in industries like education and healthcare, technology's best days are still ahead of us, noted the CNBC report.

