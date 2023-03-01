Your body, ‘perfect charger’ for smartphones, says father of cellphone

"The next generation will have the phone embedded under the skin of their ears," said cooper.

"Your body is the perfect charger," Cooper added. "When you eat food, your body creates energy, right?"

He, however, argued that the widespread use of smartphones has led to social media addiction and privacy concerns.

Cooper is nevertheless upbeat about the direction technology will take despite these problems.

He stated his belief in the capacity of humanity to improve and suggested that technological advancements may significantly impact healthcare and education.

Cooper believes that the modern smartphone has become overly complex, with a plethora of applications and a screen that does not conform to the curvature of the human face.

First cellphone call in the world

On April 3, 1973, Cooper made the first public call from a handheld portable telephone while utilizing a prototype that his Motorola team had only begun designing five months previously.

Cooper famously called his opponent at Bell Laboratories, owned by AT&T, using a Dyna-TAC phone. It was the first brick phone ever, weighing 2.5 pounds and 11 inches in length.

Cooper worked on developing a commercial version of the gadget for the majority of the following ten years.