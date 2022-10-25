Your cat knows the difference between speech directed to them and to a stranger

The study is published in the journal Animal Cognition.

Charlotte de Mouzon and colleagues from Université Paris Nanterre (Nanterre, France) made the cats that participated in the study listen to pre-recorded voices from both their owner and that of a stranger articulating phrases in cat-directed and human adult-directed tones.

Strangers don't mean anything to cats

Researchers observed cats in three conditions. In the first condition, the voice of the speaker changed from a stranger's voice to the cat's owner. The second condition included a tone change for the cat's owner, while the third included a tone change for a stranger's voice.

10 out of 16 cats slowed down in behavior when they heard audio clips of a stranger's voice calling them by their name in the first condition. The audio clips then changed to the owner's voice, and the cats' behavior intensity increased again. Cats turned their ears to the speakers, their pupils dilated and moved more around the room. The first condition shows that cats can distinguish between their owner's voice and that of a stranger.