New study sheds light on heart regeneration mechanism in zebrafish

Understanding how the heart heals after a heart attack has been a key area of study in medical science. And one research model that could help us understand heart regeneration is the zebrafish.

After suffering cardiac damage, zebrafish have the superpower to repair heart muscles within 90 days naturally. Jeroen Bakkers' (Hubrecht Institute, Netherlands) research group has focused on unraveling how zebrafish fully restore their cardiac function.

Zebrafish heart damage recovery

This unique ability stems from heart muscle cells' ability to divide and form more cells, allowing faster recovery. This way, the damaged heart cells are replaced by newer ones. However, how the cells stop dividing after the heart is restored has remained a mystery.