How an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages
- MIT researchers develop breakthrough cooling tech requiring zero electricity and little maintenance.
- The system novelly brings together radiative cooling, evaporative cooling, and thermal insulation in one architecture.
- The device could cut global food shortages and provide a shelf-life extension for off-grid locations.
The fact that as the Earth warms, the technology needed by humans to stay cool will only make the environment hotter is one of the great ironies of climate change. The number of energy-intensive air conditioning systems is projected to quadruple to 14 billion by 2050, putting a strain on existing power grids. According to the World Economic Forum, the increase in cooling alone will account for a 0.5-degree Celsius rise in global temperatures.