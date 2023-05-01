Zero G to offer 'zero-gravity music concerts' on board modified Boeing 727

If you're looking for something a little different to entertain your friends with at your next big party, a new idea from Zero-G Corporation could be just the ticket.

The zero-gravity space tourism company has unveiled plans to offer a series of one-of-a-kind, zero-gravity music concerts on board its specially-adapted aircraft, G-Force One.

Zero-G has been experimenting with space entertainment and tourism from its base in Exploration Park, Florida, since it was established in 1993. Its flagship aircraft, G-Force One, is a modified Boeing 727-200 that has provided passengers with microgravity flights since 2004.

Some of the many notable personalities to board G-Force One include the likes of Martha Stewart, Stephen Hawking and Buzz Aldrin.