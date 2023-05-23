Zhurong rover data indicates existence of ancient northern ocean on Mars

China's Zhurong rover discovered evidence of an ancient northern ocean on Mars.

The rover was part of Tianwen-1, China's first Mars mission. It landed on the Martian grounds in 2021 on the Utopia Plain, which is located on the eastern side of the northern lowlands.

One of the mission's primary objectives was to locate an ancient ocean that may have once flowed in the area. This, in turn, could determine whether or not any ancient life form existed.

The data revealed the presence of marine sedimentary rocks in the northern lowlands.

Scientists have long suspected the presence of Mars' primordial ocean, dubbed the "Paleo-ocean," as suggested by satellite landform analysis and numerical simulation. However, there was no in-situ data to back up this claim. As a result, there was a lot of debate about the presence of an ancient ocean on Mars' northern plain.