Scientists fire tiny laser beams at zircon crystals to reveal Earth's galactic companion

However, new research provides a fresh boost of support to the role of extraterrestrial bombardment in continent formation, and for the first time, researchers have posited a cyclical, 200-million-year timescale for this.

Earth's oldest mineral, zircon, is a treasure for Earth and space scientists alike

In a new study published in GeoScienceWorld, an international team of Earth and space scientists looked at rocks from two of Earth's oldest continents, which preserve the history of our planet's earliest continental formation—the North American Craton in Greenland, and the Pilbara Craton, in Western Australia.

"We crushed these samples into powders, then used various techniques to separate tiny grains of a mineral called zircon," Dr. Tim Johnson, associate lecturer in Earth and Planetary Sciences at Curtin University and co-author of the study, explains to IE.

"Zircon is cool for many reasons," adds Johnson. The mineral occurs in tiny volumes in the rocks that make up the continents and is incredibly robust to almost all the chemical and physical processes that destroy weaker minerals.

Dr. Chris Kirkland, leader of the Timescales of Mineral Systems Group at Curtin University and co-author of the study, reveals to IE, "we dated minerals (zircon crystals) using the decay of U [Uranium] to Pb [lead], which acts much like a stopwatch."

"We can use various machines that fire tiny laser beams at the zircon grains to measure the U and Pb, which tells us when they grew," describes Dr. Johnson.

Better yet, the decay of uranium in zircon crystals found in these ancient regions creates a geological timeline spanning 1 billion years-from 3.8 billion to 2.8 billion years ago.

This corresponds with a time on Earth that geologists described as the Archean eon when the Earth's crust had cooled enough for continents to form and for the earliest known life to start. For geologists, the Archean rocks are a goldmine for pondering how Earth became the only planet known to have continents.

A 200-million-year rhythm to early crust production

The Pilbara Craton reveals billions of years of the geological history of Western Australia NASA/ Terra ASTER

In an article published in The Conversation, Dr. Phil Sutton, senior lecturer in astrophysics at the Univesity of Lincoln and lead author of the study, explains that with these two pieces of information – age and composition – the team could then reconstruct a timeline of crust formation.