Scientists Will Release 3 Terabytes of New UFO Data in 2022

In a blog published on Medium, self-proclaimed UFO researcher Ryan Sprague announced that UAPx, an organization responsible for researching UFOs, or UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena — as the government refers to them), would soon be publicly releasing new data on said UFOs.

"When legally allowed, UAPx will provide, to the world, our reviewed and analyzed data as well as all raw data once we identify and secure storage and servers adequate to the task. It is the opinion of UAPx that the data our team collected, processed, and analyzed, is the most significant collection of scientific data regarding the UFO/UAP phenomena. UAPx adhered to strict scientific methodology in collecting the data, enabling expert analysis, and fostering peer review for potential publication in one or more scientific journals," said a press release for UAPx according to Sprague.

This data includes over 600 hours of infrared video from numerous FLIR® cameras; a combined total of three terabytes of visual imagery through multiple camera platforms. Sprague added the analysis of this data reveals a significant number of anomalous objects and phenomena still undergoing examination before public release. He further claimed that the nature and type of information captured may imply definitive proof of UFO/UAP presence.

Government agencies have been getting serious about UFOs/ UAPs for a while now. In June of 2021, members of the House Intelligence Committee received a classified briefing with FBI and U.S. Navy officials to discuss UFOs/ UAPs which some lawmakers have dubbed a threat to national security. Also, in the same month, the U.S. government released its first UFO/UAP report ever.

In November of 2021, the Department of Defense founded a new task force to locate and identify UFOs/ UAPs flying through restricted airspace. Still, nothing yet has provided definitive proof of alien existence. Could the UAPx data be the proof we have all been waiting for?