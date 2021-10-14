Self-Taught Inventor Built a Rotating House for His Wife to Enjoy Better Views

Some of the world's most beautiful architectural wonders are built in the name of love—just look at the exquisite 17th-century white marble Taj Mahal, which was built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a monument for his wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died in childbirth.

While it isn't quite on the same level as the Taj Mahal, 72-year-old Vojin Kusic from Bosnia has created an unusual architecture project for love that's turning heads from all around the world.

The self-taught innovator has built a rotating house in order to please his wife, Ljubica, who desired a more diverse view from their family house, Reuters reports. The renovated house now allows her to watch the vistas from their house one minute and people walking about the street the next.

The story of the rotating house

It all began when they married many years ago: At the time, she wanted their bedrooms to face the sun, so he built the house to accommodate that. However, this meant their living room faced away from the street, which bothered his wife and made her complain since she couldn't see people entering their front yard. As a result, Kusic decided to remodel everything after many years.

"I've got tired of her complaints and frequent refurbishing of our family house and I said: I'll build you a rotating house so you can spin it as you wish," Kusic told Reuters.

This is how he came up with the rotating house idea: Not happy with the view? His wife can now spin the whole thing until she is satisfied. The house, which is located on a fertile plain near the town of Srbac in northern Bosnia, is built on a concrete plinth and spins around a 23-foot axis (7-meter) thanks to electric motors and the wheels of an old military transport vehicle.

At a steady speed that can be changed according to their liking, the view changes from cornfields and farmlands to forests and the river. "The house can make a full circle for 24 hours when it's at the slowest speed, while at the fastest spinning it can make a full circle in 22 seconds," Kusic explained.

And it comes with a rather unexpected benefit; it's more earthquake-resistant than stationary houses. He built the house entirely by himself, and overall, the unusual project took him about six years to finish, with the exception of a hospital stay owing to a heart problem.

"This is not an innovation, it only requires will and knowledge, and I had enough time and knowledge," he said. While his wife declined to comment on their new house, we wish the couple many more happy days in their rotating view of the breathtaking landscapes.