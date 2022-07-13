9 essentials to setup a smart home using Amazon Prime Day deals 2022

A smart home is a home that has been equipped with a variety of smart devices. This can include everything from thermostats to security cameras and smart door locks. These devices are connected to the internet and are able to communicate with other devices in the home or outside of it.

Usually, these gadgets would require you to spend a fortune. However, with Amazon Prime Day 2022 already in full swing, you can now assemble a slew of these products to make your home smart at discounted prices. Here are some of the best products to help turn your house into a smarter home.

The Kasa Smart Plug is a great way to make your life easier. With the help of this device, you can start or stop any appliance without being close to it. It helps you save money by giving you the option to schedule when your devices turn off and on.

The Kasa Smart Plug is easy to set up and use. You just need to plug it into an outlet, download the Kasa app on your phone, and connect it to your Wi-Fi network. Once you have done this, you will be able to turn off or on any of your devices from anywhere in the world.

The Kasa Smart Light Bulb is a Wi-Fi-enabled light bulb that can be controlled using your smartphone. It has 16 million colors, so you can create any mood you want. The Kasa Smart Light Bulb is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to turn it on and change the color of the bulb.

The Kasa Smart Light Bulb will also make your life easier by monitoring your energy usage, giving you hands-free control over devices, and making it easy to control the bulb using the Kasa application.

The Honeywell Smart Thermostat is a Wi-Fi-enabled, programmable thermostat that can be controlled via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Cortana. If you're worried about the cost of electricity, then this device is for you, as it helps save energy and money on electricity bills.

Some notable features of the Honeywell Smart Thermostat include the ability to set alerts for air filter change reminders and temperature notifications. It also automatically switches from warm to cool settings to match your comfort level. Also, the thermostat has a customizable display, so you can change it accordingly to fit your home decor style.

The August WiFi Smart Lock can be easily installed on your existing deadbolt within minutes. It has an automatic locking facility, meaning you don’t need to use your hands every single time you wish to lock the door. It's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Homekit.

The August WiFi Smart Lock is available in two colors, silver and black; you can use the WiFi to lock and unlock the smart lock or also opt for the smart lock with a keypad for manual operation. The lock uses your face or fingerprint for extra security purposes.

The Lola Smart Digital Frame is a device that digitally displays your favorite photos in a modern and lightweight design. The frame syncs with your social media sites, so you can share all of your favorite memories with friends and family.

The Lola Digital Frame has an 8-inch LCD IPS display that is perfect for showing pictures. It also comes with a built-in Hu Motion Sensor that automatically turns the frame on and off. It is perfect for anyone who wants to have their favorite photos, videos, and websites always at their fingertips.

The Eufy Security Smart Doorbell is a new and innovative product that provides security for your home. It features dual-cam technology that lets you see everything on your doorstep from outside your house. It also has a porch view camera so that you can see the doorstep from inside your house, eliminating any blind spots.

The Eufy Security Smart Doorbell has been designed to provide homeowners peace of mind with its advanced PIR and radar motion sensors that can distinguish both near and far subjects as well as reduce 95% of false alarms. This doorbell can be set up in minutes without any wiring.

The Amazon Echo Dot 4 is a sleek, compact speaker that is lightweight and portable. It is able to control devices with voice commands and can play music from your favorite providers.

The Amazon Echo Dot has the ability to answer questions, read audiobooks, and provide information on weather, traffic, news, sports, and more. You can also use the Echo Dot 4 to control other devices like your lights or TV using Alexa voice commands.

The Samsung JetBot+ is a smart vacuum cleaner that has been designed to make cleaning easier for everyone. It eliminates any need for guesswork as it automatically adjusts suction to suit your needs, ensuring you get a thorough clean every time.

The JetBot+ vacuum cleaner has a sleek design that makes it easy to carry around and store. The air pulse technology provides more than just a regular vacuum cleaner; it also cleans surfaces and removes dust without leaving any trace. The JetBot+ can be controlled through the SmartThings app, which allows users to control it remotely.

The Samsung Bespoke Cube Air Purifier is one of the most stylish air purifiers on the market. This sleek design is not only aesthetically pleasing but also provides 360-degree purification of the air in your home or office. With a pet mode that reduces pet hair and odor from the air, this purifier is perfect for those who love animals but worry about allergies or asthma.

This purifier has sensors that detect impurities and automatically adjust the intensity of purification. It is also silent, so it can be used in any room without disturbing anyone's sleep. The Samsung Bespoke Cube Air Purifier is an aesthetically pleasing device that can be placed anywhere in your home without taking up too much space.

