Siemens Gamesa to build the world's longest wind turbine blades. 377 feet long?

Siemens Gamesa, a Spanish-German company engaged in building wind power systems, has begun production of its 377 feet long B115 blades at its Aalborg facility in Denmark. The company took showcased the first blade produced on Twitter.

We have now started production of the first B115 blades in Aalborg, Denmark. The 115-meter long blade is available as standard IntegralBlade and will also be produced using our unique RecyclableBlade technology. #Leadingtheoffshorerevolution#Strongwindsofchange pic.twitter.com/tB8ss5Jb0n — Siemens Gamesa (@SiemensGamesa) March 31, 2022

It was just two weeks ago that we had reported how a GE renewables company had built a 203-feet long turbine blade. As the world looks to adopt greener ways of meeting its energy demands, offshore wind farms are being explored since they do not impinge on the limited landmass.

Bigger the better

Therefore, manufacturers are aiming to make bigger turbines that can generate more power per unit installed. Last year, we had reported how a Chinese manufacturer is aiming to build a wind turbine that could power a home for two days with a single spin.

On its part, Siemens Gamesa is making its biggest wind turbine yet, the SG-14 236 DD. With a planned rotor diameter of 774 feet, this turbine will sweep an area of 468,230 square feet with each spin and generate 14 MW of power with a power boost. The turbine's capacity can even hit 15MW.

What makes this possible are the B115 blades that are 377 feet long, which is approximately 33 feet longer than a FIFA-recommended soccer field's length.

Building the Blade

What you see in the video above isn't the blade but the mold that will be used to manufacture them. Siemens' technology allows them to make the blade without any glued joints in one piece and engineers at the Denmark facility will use the mold to put together fiberglass and epoxy resin that majorly makes up the blade.

Siemens is also well aware of the potential waste problem that wind turbine manufacturing today will cause in the future. Therefore, it has ensured that its B115 blades can also be manufactured using its Recyclable Blade technology, which we had covered last year.

By using a recyclable resin that melts away, Siemens plans to make the components of its turbines recyclable and repurpose them completely by the year 2040.

Once the B115 blades are manufactured, they will be tested in a prototype turbine by the company later this year.