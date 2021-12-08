Silicon Valley's New Sustainable Housing Complex Comes With Its Own Farm

Home to dozens of major technology, software, and internet companies, Silicon Valley is the de facto center of global technological innovation, located in California. And in the middle of Silicon Valley, Santa Clara, a new project is breaking the ground that's noteworthy for its revolutionary style of mixed-income housing.

Named Agrihood, the new housing complex is making headlines for its unique hybrid system which integrates agriculture with urban lifestyles. The company behind the project Core Cos. stated on the website "Agrihood will connect Santa Clara’s contemporary urban living with the agricultural past."

The new 361-unit housing complex comes with its own farm and has enough land to produce 20,000 pounds of produce per year. What's more, it's available at a discount to residents. Agrihood will feature 1.7-acres of open space and 5,000 square feet (464 square meters) for community and open space for events such as a farmer’s market, book readings, or live music.

The project that will be housing low-income seniors and veterans, will also bring the organically-grown, hyper-local produce to a location on the site each week for residents to buy. Some residents will also have access to community garden plots.

Agrihood will be powered by a hybrid-solar energy system that adds more to the overall green outlook of the project. The planned farm and garden setting will also help encourage new habitats, species, and plants.

About the project, Core states that "The proposal is a unique opportunity to put Santa Clara on the map as a leader in smart urban development. As the conversation about density continues to percolate throughout the region, Agrihood offers a forward-thinking and noteworthy approach to affordably house seniors, veterans, and others struggling to stay in Santa Clara while also providing a first-of-its-kind working farm in the heart of a vibrant, cosmopolitan city. Agrihood embraces many issues which often challenge a traditional project and finds a creative solution or partnership." on Agrihood's website.