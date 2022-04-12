A single dose of HPV vaccine is enough to prevent cervical cancer

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most prevalent sexually transmitted diseases around the world. However, people still haven't achieved enough awareness of the virus that can lead to various cancer types such as cervical, vaginal and vulvar cancers in females and genital warts in both males and females.

As the most common one among the consequences caused by HPV, cervical cancer is estimated to cause 342,000 deaths, and in this direction, scientists around the world are conducting studies to defeat both HPV and cervical cancer.

And now today, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) has released a statement revealing that a single dose of the HPV vaccine provides enough protection against cervical cancer.

Less costly and less resource-intensive

Since being approved by the U.S. government in 2006, Gardasil's HPV vaccine has been administered as a three-dose schedule for those who are eligible, and in 2014, it's been reduced to two doses for those under the age of 15.

"The option for a single dose of the vaccine is less costly, less resource-intensive, and easier to administer. It facilitates implementing catch-up campaigns for multiple age groups, reduces the challenges linked to tracing girls for their second dose, and allows for financial and human resources to be redirected to other health priorities,” said WHO Assistant Director-General Dr. Princess Nothemba (Nono) Simelela.

"This could be a game-changer for the prevention of the disease; seeing more doses of the life-saving jab reach more girls," the WHO remarked in their statement.

Who needs the HPV vaccine?

Despite the fact that HPV and its consequences are often associated with women, all preteens, regardless of sex, are suggested to get vaccinated against HPV. The vaccine can be given even at the age of 9 since it's ideal for people to receive the vaccine before they have sexual contact and get at the risk of being exposed to HPV.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of the Gardasil vaccine for everyone between the ages of 9 and 26. If you're 27 to 45 and still want to get vaccinated, you should consult your doctor and decide based on their recommendations.

The latest findings promise a faster and cheaper process for preventing HPV-related cancers. Considering the fact that more than 95% of cervical cancer cases are caused by sexually transmitted HPV, it's heartwarming to see positive developments about a virus that causes hundreds of thousands of deaths each year.