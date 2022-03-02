9 smart camping gadgets to help you survive in the wild

Camping is an experience that everyone should have at least once in their lifetime. It's an opportunity for people to disconnect from their everyday lives, get back in touch with nature, and enjoy some quality time with friends and family away from work or school commitments. If you're going camping, you'll need all sorts of clever camping gadgets in order to make your trip a success.

That's why we've put together this list of the best camping gadgets to make your next trip a breeze.

The WACACO Minipresso NS is a portable espresso machine that is compact, featherweight, and efficient. It can be used for making espresso anywhere and anytime. The best part is, this machine works only on manual operation - quite a handy feature given that you’ve little to no access to electricity at camping sites.

If you'd love to prepare more expresso in one go with this coffee maker, you can purchase the Minipresso Tank. Likewise, the Minipresso Case is another essential accessory that can keep your coffee maker safe from bumps and accidents.

The GRAYL water purifier bottle was designed to be lightweight and portable so you can take it on your next adventure. It also has a capacity of 24 liquid ounces which means you will never run out of water! Additionally, it comes in five colors so you can choose the one that best matches your style.

The GRAYL water purifier bottle removes pathogens to make sure you have the best quality water available for drinking. The usage is child’s play. All you gotta do is fill the water in the bottle, press the cover, and start drinking. No pumping, squeezing, or sucking is required! That probably tops the list of clever camping gadgets available in the market.

The Jetboil Flash Camping and Backpacking Stove is the perfect choice for any avid camper. It is optimized for efficiency, boils water in a lightning-quick 100 seconds, and comes with a cup that can be used as a bowl and measuring cup.

The backpacking stove has many features, such as the pushbutton igniter, which makes it easy to light even in windy conditions. Also, it comes with some extra accessories, such as the pot supports, but they are available separately.

Clever camping gadgets are capable of solving multiple problems, and the BLAVOR Solar Power Bank fits that bill. It is a high-quality power bank with 10,000mAh that can charge your phone up to three times. It is compatible with multiple devices, including all iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones. The solar panel provides an additional battery source for the charger.

The BLAVOR Solar Power Bank has a sleek design that makes it easy to carry around in your bag or purse. It is available in five colors so it matches any style you have going on. The built-in flashlight will come in handy when you are stranded at night without electricity or need some light to find your way home from the bar late at night.

FLY2SKY Tent Lamp is compact and has long lighting for outdoor use. It is available with three types of hooks and four colors, which makes it suitable for any kind of tent or patio. The FLY2SKY Tent Lamp has an output of 150 lumens that offer maximum brightness to the tent or patio.

It is durable, so you don't have to worry about it breaking after several uses. The FLY2SKY Tent Lamp is a portable and easy-to-use tent light that can be used as a decorative light for your home or office. It is also water-resistant, which makes it ideal for outdoor use.

The Outlery Travel Cutlery Set is made of durable stainless steel and is available in five colors. It is easy to assemble and easy to clean when you’re out camping.

The Outlery Travel Cutlery Set is right there amongst the clever camping gadgets as it's the perfect accessory for anyone who wants to take their cooking skills on the road. This set comes with a spatula, knife, and fork that are all designed to be compact and lightweight.

GearLight is a battery-powered LED headlamp that offers 10+ hours of runtime and is washable. The headband can be adjusted to fit different head sizes. This makes it perfect for outdoor activities, camping, or even as a reading light.

The GearLight headlamp is easily washable. It is also water-resistant and shockproof, providing the security you’re looking for while using wearable electronic devices. What’s more, it can also withstand tough weather conditions like heavy snowfall or rainfall.

The Muzen Wild Mini Rugged Outdoor Speaker is a small and lightweight device that provides crystal clear sound. It is highly durable and allows you to use it in three different outdoor flashlight modes which can be handy in the dark.

The Muzen Outdoor Speaker has been specially designed for outdoors, and hence it is pretty durable to last for the long term. It comes with an 800 mAh lithium battery that offers a playtime of about eight hours.

The SUPOLOGY Camping Fan is a portable and lightweight, battery-powered fan. It also acts as a camping lantern and emergency power bank. It is made of high-quality material and can be folded into a small size for easy storage or carrying.

You can also use the SUPOLOGY Camping Fan as a lantern in the dark or as an emergency power bank to charge your mobile phone. It offers LED light for 30 hours and a cooling fan for 25 hours based on the massive 5800 mAh battery that takes around six to eight hours to get fully charged.

