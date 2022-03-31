A US firm is building smart contact lenses with digital displays and eye-tracking features

Saratoga, California-based Mojo Vision has made some rapid advances in its bid to make smart contact lenses. The most recent iteration of their lens-under development features eye-tracking technology as well as in-eye display capabilities, the company said in a blog post.

The wearable tech market is swamped by smartwatches and fitness bands at the moment. Previous attempts to make smart glasses have either failed or have been highly controversial. Founded in 2015, Mojo Vision hopes to break this jinx with wearable eye tech that brings together the best of both worlds.

Mojo Vision's smart contact lenses

Mojo Vision's first iteration of its contact lenses featured nothing more than a single LED and wireless power. In a short period, the lenses have become much more advanced and now feature a high-resolution microLED display, the ability to transfer data wirelessly as well as an eye-controlled user experience, CNET reported.

MojoVision claims that its microLED display is the world's smallest yet densest display so far. The density packed in this display, which is less than 0.5 mm in diamater, is about 14,000 pixels per inch and is capable of displaying bright text, rich graphics as well as videos that can work when the user is outdoors, indoors, or even has his eyes closed.

The company has opted for 5GHz radio communication to ensure low latency performance, which is a critical factor when dealing with augmented reality (AR) displays. Unlike AR headsets that rely on cameras, Mojo Vision's lens uses an onboard gyro, accelerometer, and magnetometer to track eye movements and works with proprietary user experience software to deliver content on the display.

Powering these are the medical-grade micro-batteries and Mojo's proprietary power management system that not only allows wireless charging but also all-day performance.

The companion device

All the features aside, the lens will not have the capacity to carry out the multitude of functions while on your eye and will rely on a relay device that will do the bulk of the processing. It is likely that the companion device will be worn on the neck, the company told CNET, even though it has not even given anyone a sneak preview of the device.

Mojo Vision has already found use cases for these lenses with performance athletes and is testing them with Adidas. However, the company does not have regulatory permission to try them out while on the eye. For over three years, it has been working closely to work with the USFDA to get this done after which one might even see prescription-grade contact lenses from the company.

Sooner or later, smart contact lenses are arriving at the scene.