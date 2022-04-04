7 smart controllers to make the best of your existing AC

Since the summer is almost here, it is inevitable to look for a solution to keep yourself cool on the warmest of days. Air conditioners are here for that, however, there are many ways to get your existing air conditioner to do more for you with the least effort.

Air conditioner controllers can let you control your AC remotely, and manage it in many ways you wouldn’t think were possible. For you to enjoy the cool air in the way that you desire, we listed 7 air conditioner controllers to help you achieve the highest potential of your existing AC.

With an IR remote control, the Cielo Breez Plus Smart AC controller works with micro split, portable, and window air conditioners. It connects to your Wi-Fi router and allows you to control your air conditioners through your smartphone, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home. You can control your air conditioners, create weekly programs that fit your lifestyle, and set up location-based controls for energy savings and automated operation. Cielo Breez Plus can help you save up to 25% on your air conditioning expenses.

Extremely cost-effective, Eco Smart comes with a full suite of smart capabilities and a local power on/off button in case of a Wi-Fi outage. Temperature and humidity monitoring are on-device, ensuring the optimal temperature in your room. It also provides real-time air filter status to promote a healthy home environment to save energy and maintain a healthy home environment, create zones, set schedules, configure geofencing, and much more.

Eco Smart, like Plus Smart, provides optimum convenience and savings by helping you save up to 25% on energy expenses for your air conditioners. It works with mini-split, portable, and window air conditioners that have an IR remote control. It connects to your Wi-Fi router and allows you to control your air conditioners remotely using your smartphone, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home.

With Sensibo Air you can convert your old remote-controlled air conditioner or mini-split, ductless, heat pump system into a smart air conditioner and save up to 40% on your cooling expenditures. With Sensibo's feature-rich Smartphone app, you can keep your home at a pleasant temperature from anywhere. Before you arrive, the geofencing feature switches on your air conditioner, or any other remote-controlled AC appliance, and shuts it off when there is no one left in the room. Climate React monitors both indoor and outdoor environments, as well as a dual setpoint, to maintain a comfortable real feel temperature, never allowing the room to become uncomfortable.

Sensibo Sky comes with a whole lot of features including 7-day scheduling to customize your cooling preferences, geofencing for automated activation of your AC when you arrive or leave, and filter cleaning alerts to maintain the longevity and overall functionality of your AC.

It allows you to control your AC through your phone, or even with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and even Siri. Just like Sensibo Air, it works with window AC, Mini-Split, Ductless ACs or heat pumps, and portable ACs; and with everything it provides, it helps you reduce your cooling bills by up to 40%, and save your energy and time.

AirPatrol V3 allows you to set your ideal temperature via AirPatrol App, to get your living space automatically cooled or heated with the least amount of effort. It can easily be set to run on a schedule, and it will tell your AC and heat pump to switch on or off when necessary.

With the touch of a button, you can change AC mode, temperature, fan speed, or even swing. It specifically sends you notifications regularly to let you know about the humidity or the temperature of your living space. Most importantly, no matter the number of your ACs, it allows you to control all of them from a single app with ease.

Mysa Smart is here to replace your LCD remote to control your AC. Besides its unique style that will definitely bring elegance to your living room in every way, it also handles a lot of work for you to control the cool in your living space.

It works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. It can be useful for a wide range of ACs including mini-split, window, and portable air conditioners. It allows you to control the heating and cooling of your house through your smartphone or tablet with its easy-to-use app. You can easily schedule and automate your ACs depending on your habits and spend less money on energy bills.

The Atomi Smart WiFi AC Controller will help you come home to perfect indoor climates. It conveniently works with all window units and free-standing air conditioners that operate with remote control. Set-up is easy, and this functional AC controller makes it an even easier game to responsibly manage the AC use in your home. Plus, it connects easily to your WiFi and responds to simple voice commands given through Alexa or Google Assistant. The free Atomi Smart app will help you set the temperature, mode, and fan speed at any time, from anywhereç You can even create weekly schedules and set up timers. The Atomi Smart WiFi AC Controller is an ideal start to creating the smart home of your dreams.

