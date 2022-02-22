7 best smart plugs to keep track of your energy consumption

Virtual assistants that can operate your smart devices, connected appliances, and smart thermostats are just a few of the exciting advances in the realm of home automation.

Smart plugs raise the bar for a wired house: They plug into your sockets and let you control tiny appliances using Alexa, another smart home device, or your voice. To be exact, a smart plug is a device that sits between a plug and a plug socket that regulates the flow of electricity. You can control it remotely from your phone, allowing you to turn on and off appliances without having to reach for the outlet. A smart plug also saves essential data like power consumption, which can be used to save money in the long term.

The best smart plugs and smart power strips will allow you to have more control over your gadgets than you ever imagined. We picked 7 smart plugs to improve your energy usage and add more convenience to your time at home.

You can control your electronic devices with the Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug from your phone or tablet. It works with your existing home Wi-Fi network to allow wireless control of lights, fans, and other devices without the need for a membership or hub. Simply put it into an outlet, plug a device into the Smart Plug, and use the free Wemo app or your voice to operate your gadget.

It also contains a physical switch, so you can turn your appliance on or off without using your voice or an app. With its clever Away mode, yu can turn a lamp on and off intermittently to make it appear as if you're home even when you're not.

The Kasa smart plug is the simplest way to begin managing lamps, fans, humidifiers, and other electronic devices in your house all at once. You might also benefit from the hands-free simplicity by adding voice control to any outlet. You can program your connected devices to switch on and off automatically, as well as create a timer for your connected appliance to turn off automatically after the timer expires.

Furthermore, the Away Mode will turn on and off connected appliances, such as lamps, to give the impression that you are at home. Its app will also make it simple to track usage and reduce excessive energy consumption.

This is perfect for those times you spend a lot of time outdoors and need a smart plug that is also durable and waterproof under any condition.

You can extend your Smart Home to the outdoors with the Kasa Smart Outdoor Plug EP40 with landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances. You can use the sunrise/sunset offsetting to better schedule your connected device while grouping your plugs with other Kasa devices to switch them all on or off with a single click. You can also set a timer for your plugs to switch off automatically when the timer runs out.

With all these brands doing a perfect job in smart home appliances, Amazon, of course, would not stay back and watch.

Amazon Smart Plug allows you to operate your lights, fans, coffee makers, and other appliances with your voice. You can control numerous outlets with multiple Amazon Smart Plugs. Through the Alexa app or any voice assistant, you can turn connected lights on and off automatically to make it appear as if you're at home when you're not.

You can establish routines for your Amazon Smart Plug using the Alexa app, which will make your life a lot easier. You can set a morning routine, for example, that switches on lights and your coffee maker with a single command.

BN-LINK Smart Plug might not be among the most well-knowns out there, but it definitely deserves a spot. It allows you to use Alexa or Google Home to control numerous home gadgets. You can manage every electronic gadget in your home without having to use your hands. What sets it apart is that it is designed for everyone, making it ideal for the elderly, disabled, or a difficult-to-reach plug.

With the BN-LINK app on your smartphone, you can turn gadgets on or off from anywhere in the world. With the timer function, you may program lamps, fans, humidifiers, and other lights to turn on at any time. The simple and effective group control function allows you to quickly distribute these wifi smart plugs to all members of your family.

The Wyze Plug may be operated using the same mobile app as other Wyze devices, as well as voice commands from Alexa and Google. Vacation mode, which is similar to Wemo's Away mode, is one of the Wyze Plug's features. When the Wyze Plug is set to this mode, it will switch on and off your electronics at random, saving energy and giving the impression that you are at home.

You can also use the app to define rules for the plug to interact with other Wyze devices, such as Wyze cameras, Wyze Sense, and Wyze Lock.

Dual Smart Plug only covers a single outlet in a vertical outlet fixture as it has two horizontally positioned plugs. As a result, your two-socket fittings can be upgraded to four smart outlets. It allows you to build personalized timers and on/off schedules for all of your Smart Plug-enabled devices and electronic appliances, allowing you to save energy and money on your monthly bills.

You can program all of your outlets together using multiple Smart Plugs so that all of your appliances and devices turn on at the same time immediately before you reach home. With the free, easy, and expansive Govee Home App, you can simply control all of your home appliances turning on and off over WiFi or Bluetooth.

