Sonos Beam vs Sonos Arc - the perfect soundbar to enjoy sonorous sound

Nowadays, home theatre systems are not just limited to the speakers placed in front of a TV. This is why we recommend investing in a soundbar, which is an audio system that adds both sound and style to any space. The idea behind a soundbar is that it fills in the missing audio channels from your home theater system and makes your TV viewing experience more immersive.

Sonos has built quite a famous reputation with its Beam and Arc models; if you've already chosen to get a Sonos soundbar for enjoying the exquisite sound, the Beam and Arc soundbars are gonna be two paramount choices you'll need to consider. Here's a brief comparison that'll help you make the right decision.

The Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar is a compact and easy-to-set-up device. It can be used as a stand-alone soundbar or it can be added to your current setup if you already have a TV, receiver, and speakers.

The Beam has been designed for the future of television with an ultra-slim profile that fits on top or below your TV. This way you can enjoy the sound from the TV without having to worry about cluttering your living room with wires and cables. If you wish to build a Sonos sound system, you can add a Sonos One SL for surround sound or a Sonos Sub for enhancing the bass effect.

The Sonos Beam is available in two colors, black and white. Also, it's available in four styles; you can either choose to buy the Beam soundbar or opt for a Surround Sound set with it. The surround sound options available are 3.1, 5.0, and 5.1.

Also, there's the expert assembly option that you can opt for, however, you'll need to spend an additional 126 bucks. It's totally up to you whether you wish to go for this package.

Sonos has been a leader in the audio space for years and the Arc is one of their finest products to date. It is a soundbar that delivers 3D sound with Dolby Atmos and Enhanced Trueplay tuning technology that optimizes the soundbar according to the acoustics of the room. The Arc can be controlled through voice, app, or more.

The Sonos Arc is a soundbar that can stream music, TV, movies, podcasts, radio, and audiobooks. It also has a built-in Alexa voice control for streaming video games and controlling smart home devices.

The design of the Sonos Arc is sleek and elongated, making it perfect for any room in your house. The shape of the Arc allows it to create an immersive listening experience by emitting sound from both ends simultaneously. This means that when you are sitting in a chair across from the speaker, you will feel like you are sitting inside a concert hall.

Conclusion

Choosing the perfect soundbar for yourself between the Beam and Arc is a pretty tough task. After all, the two products look vaguely similar to each other. However, there are a few differences you'd definitely need to consider if you want to buy any one of these Sonos soundbars.

First things first, the Sonos Arc is expensive compared to the Beam soundbar, but that shouldn't be the sole decisive factor in making the purchase decision. The Sonos Arc is also bigger in length as compared to the Sonos Beam, so the latter is perfect for small or medium-sized rooms while the former is the go-to choice for large-sized rooms.

