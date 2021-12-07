Sony 360 Reality Audio Speaker: A Live Concert at Home

With all the options on the market, it might be challenging to find the right speaker for your needs. You might want to use it to listen to your favorite jams, get in touch with your colleagues while working from home, or manage your household because you are already ahead of time with smart home gadgets all around you.

The good news is, seeing this demand for the best speaker that will answer all the possible needs of the public, Sony brought 360 Reality Audio Technology to provide you with the best service you can get from a smart speaker. With Sony’s SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker, your favorite jams will feel like you are actually in the studio with your favorite artists or the business meetings are taking place in your house. Let us show you how.

Sony actually gets easily ahead of its competitors, thanks to its 360 Reality Audio Technology. It makes a great deal of difference compared to stereo sound; while in stereo sounds the sound comes out of just two speakers, in 360 Reality Audio Technology the sound sources are separately placed on a 360 sphere that surrounds you and creates a recognizable immersive sound experience. It is definitely on point to say that the speaker lets you hear everything you listen from all directions, filling possibly every inch of the room in the process.

360 Reality Audio tracks contain three-dimensional sound location data to deliver the room-filling sounds at their best. In case those tracks are not available, a Sony algorithm, Immersive Audio Enhancement helps you deliver any track you want providing ambient room-filling sounds and sound calibration software adjust the speaker's settings to be perfect for the room it is placed in.

To give the best possible sound quality, Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker comes with a mind-blowing and extremely functional design. While three visible speakers at the top release the perfect sound vertically, the other 3 speakers on the sides provide the sounds horizontally. As the seventh speaker, a subwoofer is located at the very bottom to provide rich and deep bass sounds. So, it is very much obvious that each part of this unique speaker is produced to cover every single detail in any track you want to listen to.

The unique speaker does a lot more than perfectly completing your house decor with its unique design. Even if you are working, cooking, or catching up with your friends, the Ambient Room Filling sound places the music in the room spontaneously and calmly as if it is just background music in your favorite cafe. Diffused both vertically and horizontally, you can’t help but enjoy your favorite tracks as real and as smooth as possible, in the way that you are in a live concert in the comfort of your own home.

Designed close to perfection, the SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker saves you from dealing with cables as it provides its services through Bluetooth connection. It has a built-in Chromecast and Spotify connect which means it gives you easy access to your favorite music streaming services through Wi-Fi. What is better than filling the room with your favorite music, online radio, and podcasts?

How multifunctional RA5000 gets is never limited to this. You can also add it to a speaker group on Google App, play different songs in each room, or fill your house with the same tunes. While doing that, it also allows you to use your voice to control it through another Alexa-built-in or Google Assistant built-in device.

You might have a very different music taste than all, and you might want to play a variety of genres. 360 Reality Audio Speaker is here to save you as it adjusts the volume automatically to keep your ears safe. Do you want to play techno after jazz? No problem, your speaker will adjust the volume according to the sound.

Moreover, the uniquely designed speaker can also help you enhance your TV's sound while watching your favorite movies, as it can be directly connected to your TV and it easily syncs with whatever you see on the screen. It is also compatible with high-resolution audio, meaning it will be quite easy to have your private concert with your favorite band in your living room, and hear all the sounds crystal clear. Enjoy the subtlest nuances of studio-quality sound in higher than CD quality with high-resolution audio.

As stated above, RA5000 is just here to literally speak to all your needs, raising the bar for what a speaker should be like. If you want to feel like you are listening to your favorite songs for the first time ever, and fill your rooms with joy, Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker will definitely do the job for you.

