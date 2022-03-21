SpaceX is launching OneWeb's satellites after Russia drops out

The core of the second space race revolves around the notion of moving commercial interests into space.

In the 21st century, that means digital infrastructure. After all, no modern business will get far without a seamless connection to the global marketplace.

This is why OneWeb — with $2.7 billion in investments on the line after it was acquired by the U.K. government and Bharti Global in 2020 — is following SpaceX's lead by sending a constellation of communications satellites to space. Up to now, more than 420 OneWeb satellites successfully entered orbit — all aboard Russian-built Soyuz rockets, and operated via the French company, Arianespace.

But, in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, demanded that OneWeb's satellites not be used for military purposes. OneWeb refused, so Russia removed all 36 satellites due for launch from its Soyuz rocket on March 4, 2022. But now OneWeb has found another means to send its latest batch into space.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has entered an agreement with OneWeb, with a launch date to be decided, according to a Monday press release from OneWeb.

This might seem bizarre considering prior disagreements between SpaceX and OneWeb — namely, an alleged "close call" between the companies' orbiting satellites. But it looks like Starlink satellites and OneWeb satellites will both be inserted into low-Earth orbit by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rockets.

This is developing news about OneWeb signing a deal with SpaceX for the latter to launch the former's communications satellites into LEO, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.