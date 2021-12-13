A Stanford Professor Wants to Unlock the Secrets of UFO Crash Materials

Garry Nolan, a Professor of Pathology at Stanford University has 40 US patents, 300 research articles and is known as one of the university's top 25 innovators. However, you are more likely to remember him as the guy who gets to analyze materials found at UFO crash sites.

According to an interview, recently published by VICE Motherboard, Nolan says he grew up reading science fiction and like most of us was always interested in reading about aliens and UFOs. A few years ago, a YouTube video surfaced that claimed that a little skeleton might be alien in origin. Nolan and his team at Stanford were interested in knowing more and went ahead and sequenced the specimen.

To little surprise, they found that the skeleton was not only human but had novel mutations that gave it the appearance. While this upset many alien life spotters, Nolan popped up on the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) radar, who wanted him to investigate some pilots who had come close to UFOs or as the CIA calls them, Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon.

What the CIA had were brain scans of over 100 individuals who had experienced UAP with evidence of damage. Upon further investigation, Nolan realized that the "evidence" was also seen in the brain scans of some of these individuals before the UAP experience, which led to the outcome that the so-called "damage" was something these individuals were probably born with.

During this time, Nolan also saw individuals with symptoms that would classify their condition as Havana Syndrome. However, since the syndrome has now become a national security issue, Nolan no longer has access to these patients. However, the series of analyzing instruments that Nolan had developed gave him access to material usually found at UAP sites.

As Nolan further explained in his interview, these objects are not exceptional to look at, rather are just lumps of metal. However, their composition is very different. One of the samples he has studied contains an isotope of magnesium that is not found in nature. He suspects it has been engineered. He does not have an explanation for who might have done it or why?

Nolan's job currently is to analyze these materials to figure out their origin and what they are. Once he understands their structure at an atomic level, he can speculate their function and attempt to explain what happens during a UAP.