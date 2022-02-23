Tesla working to make its cars compatible with Steam Games says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company is working towards making Steam Games playable in its cars. Musk tweeted in response to a query about CyberPunk 2077 being available to play in Tesla.

Musk is never shy of trying out new things on the company's car models. A couple of years ago, Tesla introduced a Boombox feature that allowed owners to play sounds using the Pedestrian Warning System (PWS) of the car. The gimmicky feature remained available to users until recently when the Transport Safety Authority in the U.S. forced the company to recall it.

Tesla's desire to offer a wide spectrum of entertainment on its infotainment system is also quite well known. While one can enjoy services like Netflix on the big screens, Tesla has also released games to while away time while in the car. These games could be played even when the car was in motion and landed the company in trouble last year.

With the recent announcement, the company is unlikely to make the same mistakes again but is definitely stepping up its offering. Tesla has dropped the Intel Atom CPUs in its infotainment systems in favor of the Ryzen chipsets from AMD. This change has not only made the system respond faster but also brought its performance at par with a PlayStation 5, The Drive reported this Tesla claim.

It is no surprise then that Musk is eyeing games like CyberPunk but also laid it down slowly in his tweet. While showing his appreciation for the game on Twitter, Musk was probed when a game like Cyberpunk could be made available in a Tesla car.

We’re working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

It is also well known that Musk sees potential in giving Tesla users the option to pick up apps of their choice. A third-party app store is reportedly in the works but has been on Musk's wish list for a good part of the last decade.

Knowing well that Musk's wish-list for his companies and their actual project focus is not necessarily aligned to a specific time frame, a user asked,

💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2022

So, at least for the time being, we can assume that Tesla is working actively on this, and if not CyberPunk per se, other high-quality games might be available in Tesla cars soon.