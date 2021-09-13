Apple Co-Founder Wozniak Announces a Cryptic Space Startup

We can only guess what the company plans to do for now

After trips from billionaires and the first civilian crew scheduled to take off soon, space is quickly becoming a playground for inventors and entrepreneurs. The latest to join this arena is 'Privateer' that Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak tweeted about earlier today.

The 71-year-old computer programmer — globally known for the design of the Apple II, the first commercially successful microcomputer — also announced in his short tweet, that this company was 'unlike the other (space) companies', evoking curiosity about what the company plans to do.

Wozniak also shared a video that spoke of the human endeavor and how we can come together to what is right and what is good.

The company website also does not reveal much and says that it is working in stealth mode for now. With a clichéd tagline of "The Sky is no longer the limit," and the Moon as a background, it could be signaling towards building a private base on the Moon.

More details are likely to be revealed at the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies (AMOS) Conference scheduled between 14-17 September in Maui, Hawaii. First held in 1999, AMOS Conference is a technical event about space awareness that involves stakeholders from the educational institutions as well as government and private sector.

An endeavor to address the growing space debris problem?

While we do not currently know, what Privateer Space exactly plans to do, it is listed as a customer for Desktop Metal, a 3D printing company that allows users to work with Titanium. According to 3D Print, Privateer Space wants to address the issue of space junk and 3D printed high strength to weight ratio titanium could play an important role there.

A project like this does fall into the bucket list of things, Woz — as Wozniak is commonly called — does. While still listed as an Apple employee, Woz has dwelled into teaching elementary school students, making a universal remote, trying to make GPS ubiquitous at the turn of the millennium, and an online education platform for students and employees. Having spoken against Facebook for its lose data protection standards, one could count Woz in to tackle one of the biggest problems that the human race will face in the near future, that of space junk, before moving on to bigger things.