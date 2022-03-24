A new study reveals long COVID symptoms include memory and concentration issues

A recent study published by researchers at the University of Cambridge has found that seven out of ten patients affected with long COVID face memory and concentration problems that aren't getting much attention from clinicians as well.

Loss of smell and taste, breathlessness, fever were defining symptoms of COVID when the disease first appeared on the global stage. The risk of a rapid decline in the health of an infected individual led to clinicians prioritizing those with severe symptoms. Individuals whose symptoms did not warrant hospitalization were asked to stay at home and recover. However, in either set of patients, there are many who continue to live with symptoms of COVID for months following the infection, a condition recognized as long COVID.

How long is "long COVID"?

Even the World Health Organization is unsure how long the condition can last. In a post last year, the health organization suggested that the condition could last from as little as three months to as many as nine months while stating that further studies were needed to understand the condition better.

Amongst the symptoms of long COVID, the most common three are shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction (brain fog), and fatigue.

However, this is far from an exhaustive list as more than 200 symptoms have been reported in patients. Other symptoms that have been reported are:

chest pain,

anxiety or depression,

muscle aches,

fever,

loss of smell,

loss of taste

As seen in these listings, the impact of long COVID on mental wellbeing has received very little attention. So, the researchers at Cambridge University decided to probe into this and recruited 181 long COVID patients, and monitored their symptoms for a period of 18 months.

The Cambridge study

The study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, found that

78 percent reported difficulty concentrating,

69 percent reported brain fog,

68 percent reported forgetfulness,

60 percent reported problems finding the right word in speech

70 percent of patients in the study experienced difficulty concentrating and memory problems several months after COVID infection

patients with long COVID performed worse on cognitive tests;

75 percent of the study participants reported long periods of being unable to work.

The study also found that the severity of these symptoms was higher in individuals who faced severe headaches, dizziness, or fatigue soon after being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus as compared to those who had milder symptoms. Additionally, those who continued to experience these symptoms fared poorly on cognitive tests.

Interestingly, half of the study's participants found that medical professionals were not taking their complaints of loss of cognitive function seriously.

"Long COVID has received very little attention politically or medically," said Dr. Lucy Cheke, an author of the paper and a researcher in the Department of Psychology at the university. "It urgently needs to be taken more seriously, and cognitive issues are an important part of this. When politicians talk about ‘Living with COVID’ – that is, unmitigated infection, this is something they ignore. The impact on the working population could be huge."

The Office of National Statistics in the U.K. estimates that up to 25 percent of those infected with COVID have some degree of chronic illness. The researchers warn that the society at large will face a 'long tail' of workforce illness due to Long COVID, and therefore it is important to be able to identify and treat issues associated with the conditions.

