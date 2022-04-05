Su-35, Russia's newest fighter jet is reportedly shot down by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have reportedly shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet, the first of its kind, as the conflict in the various parts of the country continues. Ukrainian armed forces have released images of a shot-down jet burning in the field.

A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 downed near Izium pic.twitter.com/YmoasatJBP — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 3, 2022

The Russian offense has caused a lot of damage to Ukrainian territory reducing cities to rubble. Even though there has been no damage to its territory, the Russian strike force has been significantly weakened. In the early days of the invasion, Ukrainian forces shared information about the Ghost of Kyiv, attributed with taking down multiple a helicopter and five Russian planes. Estimates from the U.S, Department of Defense suggest that Russian attack capabilities have dwindled by 10 percent in the conflict that has continued for over a month now. A new addition to the list is Russia's newest fighter jet.

The Sukhoi Su-35

Designed using fifth-generation technologies, the Su-35, called Flanker E as per NATO classification, is a super maneuverable, multi-purpose aircraft. The two-engine fighter jet has a distinct avionics system that uses a digital information control system and a new radar system that can effectively engage eight targets at a time.

The single-pilot aircraft, estimated to cost about $50 million apiece, is controlled without the use of any analog devices and can fly at speeds of up to 1,500 mph (2,400 kph) with a range of 2,200 miles (3,600 km). In service of the Russian forces since 2014, the aircraft can carry a diverse range of weapons such as rockets, air-to-air missiles as well as air-to-surface missiles.

However, for all its capabilities, one aircraft reportedly fell to Ukrainian air defense systems.

Where was it brought down?

According to reports, the aircraft was brought down near the city of Izyum, about 75 miles (120 km) east of Kharkiv, a region that has seen intense fighting in the past weeks.

Defense blog wrote that the pilot had successfully ejected the aircraft but was captured by Ukrainian forces. According to its report, the pilot's mission was to search for Ukrainian air defenses and destroy them, a claim the Russian military made last month.

Earlier this week, we had reported how a U.K-made missile had brought down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter. In this case, it is not exactly revealed how the Su-35 was brought down.