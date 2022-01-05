Super Fast Solid State Storage Has Finally Arrived

For the first time in two years, XPG is on location in Las Vegas for the 2022 CES show, revealing 'Dawn of a New Xtreme'. Under the new theme, the latest products from XPG and ADATA including gaming systems, peripherals, accessories, and components were unveiled. The highlight, however, is the PCIe (peripheral component interconnect express) 5.0 solid-state drives (SSD), the super-fast solid storage that is capable of read/write speeds up to 14/12GBps.

Twice as fast as the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives, Adata introduced two prototypes of its first PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs with capacities up to 8TB. The so-called Project Nighthawk SSD is designed using a Silicon Motion SM2508 controller capable of sequential read/write speeds up to 14/12GBps, while the Project Blackbird SSD features an InnoGrit IG5666 controller for 14/10GBps read/write speeds.

ADATA’s new Elite SE920 USB4 external SSD has also made an appearance. The external SSD is capable of transfer rates of up to 40Gb/s and is equipped with a proprietary thermal cooling design that features a built-in fan.

XPG and ADATA have truly brought the next-generation performance to gamers and other users with their latest PCIe Gen5x 4 SSDs and DDR5 DRAM. At the booth, visitors were able to get their first look at the XPG LANCER RGB DDR5 and CASTER RGB DDR5 that deliver the next-level performance of up to 6000 MT/s and 7000 MT/s, respectively. ADATA’s industrial-grade DDR5-4800 U/SO/R-DIMM memory with on-die ECC & PMIC is also on display.

Truly an experience

ADATA wasn't alone. Samsung and ADATA had both teased PCIe 5.0 SSDs ahead of CES, according to The Verge. Samsung displayed the PM1743 PCIe NVMe SSD, fitted with Samsung’s 6th gen v-NAND and a proprietary controller that supports the PCIe 5.0 interface.

The PM1743 is capable of sequential read speeds of up to 13GBps (random read speed of 2,500K IOPS) and sequential write speeds of 6.6GBps (random write speed of 250K IOPS), according to Samsung. The PM1743 SSD will soon be available in capacities ranging from 1.92TB to 15.36TB and is currently being sampled by chipset and server manufacturers before mass production in the first quarter of 2022.