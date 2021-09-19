This Superyacht Can Cruise Emissions Free Thanks to Viking Age-Inspired Sails

It's no lie that we love yacht designer Kurt Strand. Previously we have brought you his impressive Florida yacht that could sail without wind.

Now, the ambitious designer is back with another superyacht design that is bound to blow you away. The new 428-footer (130 m) beauty is aptly named Norway as she was inspired by the longships of the Viking Age.

Strand decided to mimic the powerful square sails of this time and create a modern version of them. The end result is that Norway is equipped with “space-age technology” that will allow her to travel to all corners of the world without producing any emissions.

The sails actually capture energy when moving and then store it in a battery bank onboard. This energy can then be converted to hydrogen. Even without wind or sunshine, Norway will forge ahead powered by three multi-fuel generator engines that can run on either diesel, liquified natural gas, or hydrogen.

In ideal weather conditions, the superyacht will produce more clean energy than it gobbles up, putting that energy aside for strenuous weather days.

The ship is of course large, as all superyachts are. It can house up to 24 guests across 12 luxurious suites, along with 40 crew. It even comes equipped with a beach club, a fitness center, a spa, a swimming pool, a supercar garage, and a cinema.

Not feeling well on board? Not to worry, Norway also has a hospital. Yes, you read that right a mini-hospital.

At the center of the ship is a circular two-story lobby and bar that allows visitors to marvel at the views the ship has. Finally, for smooth sailing, Norway is equipped with a unique sail handling system for precise maneuvering as well as two side-by-side retractable keels with stabilizers. This allows the ship to navigate deep or shallow waters with smooth sailing.