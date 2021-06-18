Take Your Engineering Knowledge to the Next Level with Free Ansys Innovation Courses

Simulation is a key driver in the future of engineering, where engineers explore and predict how products will work — or won’t work — in the real world. National Science Foundation describes simulations as:

"The application of computational models to the study and prediction of physical events or the behavior of engineered systems."

Universities around the globe are teaching simulation in their engineering curriculum to equip engineering students with the necessary skills for the real world. After the COVID-19 pandemic, online education has become more prevalent than ever before, providing people with more options to learn.

Ansys, a global pioneer in engineering simulation solutions, released Ansys Innovation Courses focused on teaching physics and engineering concepts. Courses contain simulation examples and real-world case studies to reinforce the concepts taught. Ansys Innovation Courses can be accessed online for free and are designed for students and career-level engineers who are looking to brush up on skills or expand their current skillset.

Simulation Applications in Engineering Studies

From an education perspective, simulations offer a lot more than other methods, enabling students to receive hands-on learning, which enables students to examine new facts and think critically, enabling new links between concepts. Even when introduced before undergraduate levels, simulation is the best way to help students understand a scientific theory that can become visible and comprehensible through a simulation.

The latest developments in technology, such as autonomous vehicles, 5G infrastructure, electric powertrains and artificial intelligence have taken engineering industries to levels that traditional education methods are not able to cover anymore. Application-based learning is becoming the norm for engineering education, but usually it is introduced after physics concepts are taught. Using simulation earlier on while teaching physics concepts introduces these tools more organically.

The Ansys Academic Program has introduced a new resource through its Innovation Courses that help educators, students and professional engineers who would like to brush up on new techniques or branch out into different disciplines.

Ansys Innovation Courses cover a wide range of topics from heat transfer in fluids to material performance, contact mechanics, shock-expansion theory, and a lot more. Supported with simulation, each course provides a deep experience in the field as well as problem solving situations about the specific problem in the field of engineering the course covers.

Simulation-based lesson plans overcome the challenges of online learning by allowing students to practice and see the results of mathematical models via simulation visualization. Thus, students are able to apply the solutions they learn through the classes to simulations, supported by quizzes and homework. The free courses can be easily coupled with Ansys’ free engineering student software making it easy for anyone to learn.

A New Path for Educators

According to the World Economic Forum, over 1.2 billion students around the world have been out of their classrooms due to COVID 19, which includes many collage students who aspire to be engineers. Also, with such a long time spent away from schools, new habits have taken root such as online education.

We can gain perspective on the demand for online education through a study conducted in India that shows us the online test preparation market size in India going from $43 billion in 2016 to $515 billion in 2021. Such an astronomic rise in the demand for online education materials are no coincidence of course, yet they prove online methods of educations are far from being temporary measures.

The very same study shows us that online reskilling and certification programs are also extremely high on demand. In a similar fashion with the online test preparation market, the market size of reskilling and online certification programs in India reaches $463 billion in 2021, where in 2016 the very same market had the modest size of $93 billion.

Online education statistics rise in many other major countries alongside India, such as the United States where 33% of post-secondary school administrators indicate they will continue to offer both remote and online course options even after their campuses have reopened and normal operations resumed.

Simulation tools have been widely used by professors for learning that builds on theory and prepares them for industry. But now Ansys Innovation Courses is providing thought leadership on how simulation can support educators earlier on in their curriculum which both strengthens a student’s understanding of physics concepts and allows them to get more hands-on experience with industry-leading tools.

Therefore, Ansys Innovation Courses is very valuable for educators who want to advance their teaching methods and use the most up-to-date methods. There is a great opportunity for any educator in this field, where they can explore the latest simulations and apply them in their classes, enabling students to visualize, apply, and improve what they learn from classes.

Democratization in Simulation Education

One of the main benefits of Ansys Innovation Courses is the democratization of simulation education, for several reasons. First and foremost, being free, Ansys Innovation Courses can benefit any student from around the globe who only needs to have access to the internet and a machine that can run free Ansys software.

Secondly, there are over 100 free courses in total, where a student can explore the most fitting field of engineering for himself, rather than having to go through more general classes.

And finally, Ansys Innovation Courses brings students an easy way to learn key concepts using simulation. Thus, it supports every engineering student in every educational institution by providing a supportive education.

You can click or visit ansys.com/courses to start your online learning journey using simulation with Ansys Innovation Courses, increasing your grasp of many physics and engineering concepts, from wherever you are, for free.