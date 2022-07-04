Tesla charge time: Here's how long it takes to recharge each EV model

Using electric vehicles instead of vehicles that are powered by internal combustion engines is good for the environment.

But, the lack of charging stations and charging times makes people think twice before getting themselves an electric vehicle.

Scientists and companies work together to provide faster charging times and more common charging stations, such as roads that can charge electric vehicles, batteries that offer 250 miles (400 km) of range in 10 minutes of charging time, or regulations that mandate charging stations for new buildings in the UK.

Since we are so into charging times, let's take a look at how long it takes to charge different models of Tesla fully.

Charging levels

First of all, there are three different charging levels for charging an electric vehicle. Levels 1 and 2 of AC charging, which provides 120V and 240V, are called NEMA 5-15 chargers and NEMA 14-50 chargers, respectively. Tesla also offers the option to install a charging unit in your home called a Wall Connector. Wall Connectors are the fastest way to charge your Tesla in your home.

Last but not least is the Tesla Supercharger network, which is a combined group of proprietary charging stations developed and implemented by Tesla that offers the fastest charging time.

Level 1 AC (120V outlet at home) takes 20 to 40 hours, AC Level 2 (Third-party chargers/Tesla chargers/Tesla home charger) takes 8 to 12 hours, and Level 3 DCFC (Tesla Supercharger) takes 15 to 25 minutes to charge a Tesla fully. But, due to their massive direct current, Superchargers are not recommended for daily charging, and Level 2 charging is recommended by the company.

Now time to list the charging times of each Tesla model with all the charging options.

Tesla Model 3

There are three different versions of Model 3 currently on the market; Model 3 Performance, Model 3 Long Range, and Model 3 Standard Range Plus. Model 3 Standard Range Plus has a battery range of 263 miles. Model 3 Performance and Model 3 Long Range both have a range of 322 miles. Model 3 can be charged up to a range of 3 miles per hour with NEMA 5-15 chargers, while it can be fully charged in 8 to 12 hours using NEMA 14-50 chargers and 7 to 8 hours by a wall connector. The mighty Supercharger charges the vehicle in 25 to 30 minutes.

Tesla Model X

Tesla’s first SUV, Model X, comes in two versions; Model X Performance and Model X Long Range. The Performance version has a range of 341 miles (548 km), with the Long Range coming in at a whopping 371 miles (597 km). Model X can be charged up to a range of 3 miles per hour with NEMA 5-15 chargers, while it can be fully charged in 18 hours using NEMA 14-50 chargers and 8 to 8 and a half hours by a wall connector. And the Supercharger charges the vehicle in 25 to 30 minutes.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla’s new and compact SUV, Model Y, also comes in three different versions; Model Y Standard Range rear-wheel drive, Model Y Long Range, and Model Y Performance. The Standard Range Model Y has a range of 244 miles (392 km). The other two Model Y versions have ranges of over 300 miles (480 km), with the Long Range holding 326 miles (524 km) and the Performance with 303 miles (487 km). Model Y can be charged up to a range of 3 miles per hour with NEMA 5-15 chargers, while it can be fully charged in 11 to 12 hours using NEMA 14-50 chargers and 7 to 8 hours by a wall connector. The Supercharger charges the vehicle in 25 minutes.

Tesla Model S

Tesla's Model S offers the longest range of any Tesla, which also comes in three different versions; Model S Performance, Model S Long Range, and Model S Plaid.

Each version of Model S has a range of over 300 miles (480 km), with Model S Performance coming in at 387 miles of range (622 km) and Model S Long Range at 402 miles of range. The Tri-Motor All Wheel Drive Plaid Model S has over 520 miles of range (646 km). But to reach that range, drivers have to pay attention to their speedometers, as the vehicle shouldn't go above 70 mph (112 kph) and use the aero wheels with low resistance tires. Model S can be charged up to a range of 3 miles per hour with NEMA 5-15 chargers, while it can be fully charged in 17 to 18 hours using NEMA 14-50 chargers and 9 hours by a wall connector. The Supercharger charges the vehicle in 30 minutes.