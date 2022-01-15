Tesla's Cybertruck Production Delayed Once More Till 2023

In August of 2021, we reported how the production of the Cybertruck, Tesla's first heavy electric vehicle, had been quietly pushed to 2022. The news was not all that surprising as the previous Model 3 was also hit by multiple delays before production issues were sorted out.

What may be surprising however for fans and customers of the carmaker is that production has now been pushed to 2023, according to Reuters. A source familiar with the matter told the media outlet that Tesla aims to start the initial production of the electric vehicle by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

This is because Tesla is upping its game amid heavy competition in the market, changing many features and functions of the electric pickup to make it more appealing and live up to its hype.

In March of 2021, electric automaker Canoo unveiled its own electric truck prototype expected to be released by 2023. The highest-cost all-wheel version of the vehicle was noted to have around 600 horsepower and a 200-mile (320 km) range.

The vehicle's payload capacity was said to be 1800 lb (816 kg). Although a price was not mentioned, the firm's van comes in at $33,000 so we expect it to be at a similar range.

The competition

In May of 2021, Ford unveiled its F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck, an electric revamp of one of the U.S.'s favorite pickup trucks. The new car came at a starting price right below $40,000, about the same as the Cybertruck.

Furthermore, in order to keep the beloved truck as popular as its gas counterpart, Ford was successful at keeping its torque, performance, general layout, and towing capabilities up to par all while moving it across to being electric.

Advertisement

In fact, we reported that 2021 was the year of the electric truck with even firms like GMC joining in on the fun. All this means, that Tesla is being kept on its toes and will have to produce an ever-more impressive Cybertruck to compete.