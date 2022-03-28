Tesla is already sold out for 2022. But it's bringing the Cybertruck in 2023

Demand for Tesla’s electric vehicles is increasing day by day even though the company increased its electric vehicle prices recently.

Tesla updated its delivery timetable for its news vehicle orders on its website, and it looks like Tesla sold out many models for the year, despite the increase in electric vehicle prices.

The increase in demand is due to both the increase in the trend of avoiding internal combustion engines to fight climate change and the recent increase in gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The rise in prices didn't affect the demand

The EV maker increased Model Y’s price from $47,000 to $63,000 recently, but this increase had no effect on buyers, as Model Y deliveries for new orders are now pushed to a timeframe between January 2023 and April 2023. Model S deliveries are estimated to be actualized between November 2022 and January 2023 while Model X orders are expected to be delivered sometime between April and July of 2023.

Tesla announced that it was prioritizing increasing its production substantially in 2022 to address the backlog of orders in its Q4 results. EV maker now plans to deal with the increase in orders by increasing its output to the maximum at its existing manufacturing plants in California and Shanghai and by also bringing online entirely new factories in Austin, Texas, and the most recent one in Berlin.

Tesla recently launched a Gigafactory in Shanghai and was expected to ramp up production and sell an estimated 1.5 million this year, helping the company to establish a stronger foothold in Europe. But as the COVID-19 cases surge again in Shanghai and the city is going under a two-phased lockdown and the Shanghai Gigafactory will halt production for four days until April 1st, making it even harder to catch up on order backlog.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently spoke about his concerns about the challenges with battery production in 2023, which can jeopardize the company's plan to scale up electric vehicle production over the next few years. He said that in the same period, the main concerns would be the number of gigawatt-hours of battery produced, the strength of the supply chain, and the rate at which battery materials are being mined and refined.

Musk also pointed out another problem, which many manufacturers love to deal with, orders for Tesla’s electric vehicles are outpacing its production speeds.

But no matter what, Tesla intends to keep its position as the world’s best-selling electric vehicle maker and be back with its full lineup, including the long-awaited Cybertruck, in 2023.

Let’s see how Elon Musk plans to deal with this situation in the third part of his master plan.