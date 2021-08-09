Tesla Unsurprisingly Delays Cybertruck Production Until 2022

In a hardly surprising turn of events, the production of Cybertruck, Tesla's first heavy electric vehicle has now been quietly pushed to 2022, the Electrek reported. For Tesla fans, this is just the repetition of the tale of Model 3 that was also hit by multiple delays, before production issues were sorted out.

Engineering hurdles need to be overcome

Like the Model 3, which was the first-of-its-kind, Tesla can once again claim that their heavy vehicle, Cybertruck, is also the first of its kind. Rather, the company and its CEO, Elon Musk already did that in their last quarterly earnings call. Musk repeatedly pointed out that the multiple engineering hurdles that the company had to overcome before the Cybertruck could be put into production. Starting with the exoskeleton to the battery pack and even shifting some blame on the global chip shortage, Musk also said that unless it was produced at scale, the Cybertruck would cost a million dollars, apiece.

Within a matter of days, the company seems to have agreed that the hurdles are unlikely to be conquered by the end of the year and has quietly pushed the production into 2022. The shift in dates was picked up by Electrek, who found this information tucked away on the configurator page of the Cybertruck.

The website also reported that this shift applied to all variants of the Cybertruck. Earlier in January, Engadget had reported Musk stating that the company would make only some deliveries in 2021 with the bulk of production happening in 2022. But as it appears, Tesla will not make any deliveries of the Cybertruck in this calendar year.

Tesla is facing delivery issues

Musk is known to make grand promises during the launch of a Tesla car and spend sleepless nights when delivery timelines falter due to production issues. However, this time around, it is not just the new Cybertruck but other Tesla models such as Model S that are also facing delivery issues. We have reached out to Tesla for the reasons for these delays and will update the story when we hear back.

But it's not just Tesla who is facing delays. Backed by Amazon's multi-million investment, Rivian was due to begin deliveries of its electric pickup, R1T, in June, but will begin in January 2022, according to its website. If all goes according to plan, Hummer EV Edition 1 might be the first all-electric super truck to be sold in the US, this fall.