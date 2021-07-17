Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Subscriptions Have Officially Gone Live

A new blog on Tesla's company website has announced that the firm's highly anticipated Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions have officially gone live and the prices are pretty reasonable too.

"Autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system that assists your car with steering, accelerating and braking for other vehicles and pedestrians within its lane. They assist with the most burdensome parts of driving and work alongside features like emergency braking, collision warning and blind-spot monitoring," states the blog

"With Full Self-Driving (FSD) capability, you will get access to a suite of more advanced driver assistance features, designed to provide more active guidance and assisted driving under your active supervision. If you have not already purchased FSD capability and your vehicle has FSD computer 3.0 or above, you can subscribe to FSD capability from the Tesla app or your Tesla Account."

The price of the subscription is determined by which Autopilot system is equipped on a Tesla vehicle. Vehicles equipped with Basic Autopilot could subscribe to FSD for $199 a month while vehicles equipped with Enhanced Autopilot could get the same subscription for a mere $99 per month.

It's important however to note that the subscription still requires an attentive driver behind the wheel. An eligible owner shared a notice they received from Tesla with CNBC and it said the following:

“Full Self-Driving capability is now available as a monthly subscription. Upgrade your Model Y ... for $199 (excluding taxes) to experience features like Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Auto Park, Summon and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. The currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

It's a good sign that Tesla is warning potential drivers about the limitations of its systems as it has been revealed in the past that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has exaggerated about "full self-driving." So enjoy these new features Tesla drivers, but remember to always be safe behind the wheel!