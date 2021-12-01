Tesla's New Self-Labeling AI Just Brought It One Step Closer to Level-3 Automation

A Tesla Model 3 (left), and the AI interface from the self-labeling tool (right).

The Head of AI at Tesla has released new footage from the self-driving vehicle company's auto-labeling tool, and it could substantially accelerate progress in the Full Self-Driving Beta, according to tweets from the Tesla officer.

In case funky-colored videos don't mean much to you, Tesla's self-labeling AI brings Elon Musk's firm one step closer to level-3 automation.

