Advertisement
  1. Innovation

Tesla's New Self-Labeling AI Just Brought It One Step Closer to Level-3 Automation

The tool could be a 'holy grail'.

By 
Dec 01, 2021
Tesla's New Self-Labeling AI Just Brought It One Step Closer to Level-3 Automation
A Tesla Model 3 (left), and the AI interface from the self-labeling tool (right). 1, 2

The Head of AI at Tesla has released new footage from the self-driving vehicle company's auto-labeling tool, and it could substantially accelerate progress in the Full Self-Driving Beta, according to tweets from the Tesla officer.

In case funky-colored videos don't mean much to you, Tesla's self-labeling AI brings Elon Musk's firm one step closer to level-3 automation.

This is developing news about Tesla's self-labeling AI making big strides toward a higher level of automation, so be sure to check in with us for more updates.

Follow Us on

Stay on top of the latest engineering news

Just enter your email and we’ll take care of the rest:

By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Sponsored Stories

Recommended

Advertisement
Advertisement