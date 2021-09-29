The Cyberquad Is Back: Tesla Just Filed a New Trademark Application

While Cybertruck enthusiasts have to wait longer for the roll-out of the stylish electric vehicle, there is some good news on its sidekick, the 'Cyberquad'. After being pushed back into the abyss of ideas that Technoking Elon Musk has, the all-terrain vehicle, or at least its brand name, is making a comeback. Tesla recently filed a trademark application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Cyberquad made its debut alongside the Cybertruck in 2019. However, unlike Cybertruck, the former has not made any official appearances thereafter and has also vanished from Tesla's website.

The Cyberquad looks like the ideal sidekick to Tesla's famous Cybertruck; it has a matching design and can charge while it rests on the bed of the pickup as seen in the video above. However, Tesla never released any specifications for the all-terrain ATV. Actually, the display vehicle we saw in 2019 was actually a Yamaha Raptor with an electric powertrain from Zero motorcycles, InsideEVs reports.

So, with the Cybertruck delayed further, is Tesla planning to make a surprise and even launch the Cyberquad in 2022? The short answer is: unlikely.

Trademarks are registered for specific classes of goods and services. Tesla already owns the trademark for the 'Cyberquad' in the automobile/ATV/trucks/land vehicles/electric vehicles class. The recent filing for Cyberquad seems to be for clothing, specifically, t-shirts, shirts, jackets, hats, infant wear, footwear, and pants according to the details available on the USPTO website.

As InsideEVs reported, the last time we heard of the 'Cyberquad' was not directly from Tesla but from the toy company Mattel. This year, in May, Mattel announced a 1:10 scale remote-controlled 'Cybertruck' with a free-rolling Cyberquad, all for $100.

Tesla's recent trademark application also includes another class of goods and services which includes model cars, toy cars, toy vehicles, miniature toy models of vehicles, diecast toy vehicle models, and scale size collector toy model vehicles.

It is abundantly clear that while parents wait for their 'Cybertruck' after placing pre-orders, Tesla will begin to receive royalties from the sales of miniature toys and apparel that Mattel will sell. It doesn't look like a bad idea and is definitely cheaper for the end-user too.