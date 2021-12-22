The FDA Just Authorized Pfizer’s First Covid-19 Pill

Doctors just gained a powerful new tool, just in time for the omicron wave.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for an antiviral pill to treat mild to moderate cases of covid-19, according to a press release from the agency. The move comes after clinical trials found the pill, called Paxlovid, was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the disease by roughly 89% in a clinical trial.

This is a developing story about an important new therapeutic for COVID-19. Check back for more information as updates become available.