The First EV Tundra Buggy Is Here and Ready to Tackle Your Worst Snowy Day

A few days ago, we brought you news of designer Oliver Ball's new land rover that is not only eco-conscious but also ideal for the harsh environments of snowy Antarctica. The vehicle is called the LR ARC and its description says it aims to promote tourism in the often hostile continent.

Now, Frontiers North Adventures has launched the world's first Electric Vehicle Tundra Buggy® (EV Tundra Buggy) in another super snowy and harsh location: Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, "the polar bear capital of the world." The firm worked with Red River College (RRC) to convert their diesel-powered Tundra Buggy into a battery-powered version.

The teams were successful at engineering an EV Tundra Buggy that emits zero emissions and minimal sound, making it ideal for visiting polar bears and other wildlife as it is less invasive and not remotely polluting. This means the vehicle can leave the locations it visits as pristine as when it first found them.

"In addition to contributing to Frontiers North Adventures' reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the main deliverable of this EV Tundra Buggy will be a silent touring experience for our guests," said in a statement John Gunter, CEO and president of Frontiers North Adventures. "The EV Tundra Buggy makes it easier for machines to fade more into the background of any guest's wildlife experience in Churchill."

Frontiers North Adventures is a certified B corporation that specializes in adventures in Canada's North such as dining beneath the northern lights, kayaking amongst massive and rare beluga whales, and visiting the wild polar bears that could be extinct by 2100 due to the climate crisis.

To engineer this advanced buggy, Frontiers North Adventures also worked with Manitoba's new Conservation and Climate Fund, the Vehicle Technology Centre (VTCI), and the RRC Polytech's Vehicle Technology & Energy Centre (VTEC). The firm took the EV buggy out for a ride for the first time on November 20, 2021 to the subarctic tundra near Churchill.