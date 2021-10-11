The Infiniti QX90 Is a Tesla Cybertruck Clone With Curves Instead of Angles

Designer Johnny Jiang revealed The Infiniti QX90 concept car, a vehicle that looks remarkably like the Tesla Cybertruck, though with a few key differences aided by the fact that it won't be going into production any time soon, if ever, a report by Yanko Design explains.

The QX90 2028 was designed with a future of semi-autonomous vehicles in mind — the vehicle allows drivers to quickly switch between "driving" and "relaxing" modes. The interior of the sedan includes a panoramic glass roof that adds to a lounge feel when in "relaxing" mode. The rear passenger seats swivel a complete 180 degrees to give an improved view and to help passengers socialize.

The Infiniti QX90 2028 looks remarkably similar to the Tesla Cybertruck. Source: Johnny Jiang/Infiniti

The exterior, meanwhile, has a flowing aesthetic that makes it look like a Cybertruck that wasn't designed by a Tesla engineer's toddler. The chrome exterior, along with a few sharp angles, makes it resemble the Cybertruck at the same time as doing away with that car's retro appeal in favor of a more contemporary, smooth-flowing design aesthetic.

An autonomous lounge on wheels

The Infiniti QX90 was envisioned as a Level 4.5 autonomy car with an AI companion onboard that can take over if and when needed. The AI is able to find a free parking spot immediately when entering a parking lot and it can also change the car's interior ambiance if it senses the driver is stressed to improve concentration, or relaxation when in driverless mode.

The exterior seats swivel 180 degrees to provide better views in "relaxation" mode. Source: Johnny Jiang/Infiniti

In July last year, Elon Musk said Tesla was "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving. However, in May, Tesla admitted that their CEO had exaggerated those claims, making visions of autonomous driving feel a little more distant than they had last year.

The Infiniti QX90 2028 can quickly switch between driving and autonomous mode. Source: Johnny Jiang/Infiniti

That's not stopping carmakers from coming up with quirky designs. Just last week, Citroën unveiled a modular autonomous pod design that also turns urban mobility into a relaxing lounge-like experience — or a moving gym, depending on the rider's preference. Though the Infiniti QX90 concept may never hit the streets, the concept retains the thrill of manual driving at the same time as providing a vision in which autonomous cars can double up as impressive lounge spaces on wheels.