The Most Brutal Mexican Cartel Used Drones to Drop Bombs On Their Rival

Mexican drug cartels are known for not having limits when it comes to violence. A recent video footage revealed that drug cartels in Mexico have even started using drones in their attacks on other cartels.

The CJNG cartel attacked security forces back in July 2020 with suicide drones loaded with C4 charges and ball bearings that act like shrapnel upon exploding. Now, the cartel devised a mechanism to use their drones more than once by dropping their payloads and allowing them to attack more than one target in a single flight, while the earlier types contained only one explosive charge and were designed for suicide missions.

Jalisco Cartel, Nueva Generación dropping small bombs from a drone on a target in Michoacán, Mexico.

People can be seen running away after the bombs hit the camp.

The video, filmed with the drone’s own camera, shows the drone hovering over its target and then dropping its payload of small bombs with a parachute. The footage ends when the drone loses altitude rapidly, presumably after causing at least three separate explosions. The status of possible casualties and the extent of the damage is unknown.

Local news channels have shared the video and claimed that the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), or Jalisco New Generation Cartel, based in Jalisco, western Mexico, have attacked at least two towns, El Bejuco and La Romera, with drones.

CJNG, the most dangerous cartel in the country, is known for its brutality. The members of the cartel have been reportedly ripping out their victims’ hearts, dissolving their bodies in barrels of acid, and even targeting pregnant women, as they seek to dominate the illegal but extremely lucrative narcotics traffic in the area. The CJNG has become responsible for the smuggling of approximately 30 percent of all illegal drugs from Mexico into the United States since its inception in 2009.

The CJNG can call upon a wide variety of weapons, vehicles, and pieces of equipment, including camo trucks, pickups, and SUVs, some of them armed with mounted weapons and equipped with add-on armor. The cartel members are also heavily armed and provided with military-style tactical gear.

Though the cartel was once loyal to the Sinaloa cartel, CJNG sought to dominate other cartels in trafficking narcotics after the capture and U.S. jailing of Sinaloa’s chief, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.