The New Electric Hummer Can Drive 329 Miles and Ships Next Month

The first models of the Hummer EV will be reaching their owners just in time for the holiday season, a report from Autoblog explains.

That's because deliveries of the first pickup version, called Edition 1, of the electric vehicle will begin in December, according to GMC boss Duncan Alfred, who revealed the information in a conference call with reporters.

Holiday Hummers

The specific model that's set to start going out to customers in less than a month's time costs $112,000 and it boasts an EPA range of 329 miles (529 km). That is a little less than the 350 miles GMC originally expected and advertized, for the vehicle, which was touted as an "an absolute off-road beast" that "provides maneuverability unlike anything GM has ever offered before," by GMC chief engineer Al Oppenheiser at its unveiling.

The Hummer EV, which was revealed in October last year, will use three of GMC's recently revealed electric "Ultium" motors to provide 1,000 horsepower and roughly 11,500 lb-ft of torque, allowing the truck to go from zero to 60 in 3 seconds. It has the capacity to tow up to 7,500 pounds (3,400 kg) and can carry 1,300 pounds (590 kg).

GMC brings one of the first EV trucks to the market

The fact that the deliveries are just around the corner means the Hummer EV will be one of the first electric trucks alongside the Rivian R1T to hit the market. In August, Tesla announced that it was delaying the deliveries of its much-hyped Cybertruck to 2022. The latest reports say Tesla has a backlog of more than 1.2 million Cybertrucks, worth over $80 billion.

According to Autoblog, GMC's Duncan Alfred also said that other versions of the Hummer EV, including cheaper, longer range models and the SUV version, will arrive in 2023. He did point out though, that over 80 percent of Hummer reservations so far were for the Edition 1.

Advertisement

In separate GMC news, the auto giant also announced earlier this month that it is producing a military prototype "electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle" based on the new Hummer. In 2020, General Motors (GM), GMC's parent company, announced that it will invest $20 billion over the next five years towards developing electric and autonomous vehicles. It also recently

with a company called Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) to develop one of the U.S.'s first lithium mines, further bolstering its plans for electrification.