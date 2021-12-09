The RV Attachment for Cybertruck Now Has $100 Million Worth in Pre-Orders

As we patiently wait for the Cybertruck to be rolled out, a Recreational Vehicle (RV) attachment designed to convert Tesla's electric pickup into a camper vehicle has caught the attention of the public. Unveiled earlier this year, the RV attachment called Cyberlandr has gathered over 2,000 pre-orders worth $100 million, its makers Stream It Inc., claim.

Earlier in May, we had reported that the Cyberlandr had bagged over 1,000 pre-orders in the initial 15 days of its launch. These were still early days and excitement about the new product was high. However, like the Cybertruck, this unofficial accompaniment has also continued to retain customer interest and managed to double its orders before the end of the year.

This might still be a small step since the company has a conservative demand estimate of 10,000 units in 2022. According to the details provided on the crowdfunding website, Start Engine, Stream It's pre-orders deposits vary from $100 to $5,000. However, the company is looking to shake up the RV industry that is using outdated technology and offers poorly constructed options.

The change that Cyberlandr intends to bring to the industry is evident in its design with the RV attachment sitting in the pickup's bed to ensure that there is no aerodynamic drag while the Cybertruck is on the road. The Cyberlandr owners need to tap a button on their smartphones and the attachment will be ready for use in under two minutes, the company claims.

Inside the rapidly deployed attachment await Bluetooth-compatible surround sound speakers, lights, and faucets that work with voice commands. Made out of composite panels, the light yet strong structure also offers a heated floor, an invisible induction cooktop, and free-standing chairs that convert into a bed. The spa-inspired bathroom offers a dry flush toilet, a recirculating shower with five flow patterns, and a foldable sink.

The 32inch TV with a 4K resolution is also capable of streaming popular over the top (OTT) media platforms thanks to the Starlink connection that comes with the Cyberlandr. A motion-sensing alarm along with a 360-degree surveillance system is inbuilt to keep you safe even when you traverse to remote areas.

The company is currently working on prototypes of the Cyberlandr and hasn't rolled out a production model yet. With promises to deliver these alongside Cybertrucks, the company has little time until next year to get its product right. Orders for more units are bound to follow.