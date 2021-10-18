The Sly, 252-Foot 'Bond Girl' Trimaran Is More Than Just a Pretty Face

If you're familiar with the James Bond series, you surely know of his luxurious, effortlessly cool lifestyle complete with an array of sophisticated rides at the world's most sightworthy locations.

Designers Hannah Hombergen and George Lucian were inspired by the equally classy female companions of the beloved MI6 agent when they were creating the synonymous "Bond Girl", a trimaran, superyacht concept notable for her stealth skills that can easily slip under the radar while sailing to her destination.

A different kind of Bond Girl at sea

With her sleek lines, the 252-foot (77-meter) superyacht makes for a perfect love interest for 007. However, her sharp, angular angles and dark exterior makes it fit for a Bond villain as well.

The overall look of the Bond Girl may be alien spaceship meets military submarine, but don't let it fool you, designers note that what's striking about this massive superyacht is her stealthy design which makes her hard to pin down on secret missions. What's more, her emissions are minimal due to her hybrid propulsion system.

Despite her unorthodox outlines, George Lucian, one of the designers, told Robb Report that "she has all the features and amenities one would expect on a superyacht of this size. The upscale interior was inspired by Hollywood movies and appears to have a suitable amount of glitz and glamour as per the renders."

The interior of the yacht has a Hollywood-esque aesthetic to it. The main deck is furnished in dark colors that combine gothic with futuristic.

With five comfortable cabins that could house 10 people, the main body of the yacht also features a vast master bedroom that spans two levels complete with a folding balcony. The middle level of the yacht sports a lounge area with cut-out balconies to the sides.

Towards the rear, the Bond Girl has an infinity pool for passengers to gaze into the sunset. And for complete autonomy, she has a docking station for smaller vessels at the rear.

Advertisement

The whole setting of the yacht gives the owner a sense of privacy and stability with a specially architectured interior design that cuts down on the vibration and noise. According to Robb Report, the designers said “Whether you are the good guy or the villain, this superyacht will be a perfect fit for your next mission,” in a press release.

Even though the Bond Girl is just a concept (for the time being), if the right "agent" comes along, she can come to life.