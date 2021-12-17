The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide

With its ups and downs, we have come to the end of this year. Although we have experienced one of the most challenging years in the last decades, we still have so much to be happy and grateful for. Considering this year's events, the importance of family and friends has become much more vivid and Christmas is a perfect opportunity for everyone to show their affection and respect to one another.

First and foremost, keeping in touch with your loved ones is the key factor in showing your gratitude for them. Sending or giving a gift is a lovely gesture you can make for them as well. We prepared you a long list of items that can be helpful in so many ways. If you are looking for gift options for those dear to you, be sure to check our comprehensive list for Christmas!

Home Entertainment

This year we have spent most of our time at home and sadly, it seems that we will be spending a bit more. Still, there are great and versatile ways to make use of the time we spend at home. Here are some home entertainment products you can give as a gift this year to your family and friends who are stuck and bored at home.

Thanks to this projector's image quality, you can experience new worlds without moving from your couch! With a native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution and an RYGCWB color wheel, you can enjoy crisp, high-definition images. Its HDMI-CEC technology enables you to connect devices using only a single remote and its enhanced gaming mode with lightning-fast response time makes this product a great gift option for those who love watching TV and playing games. You and your loved ones can enjoy perfect image alignment thanks to the Texas Instruments tech and the DLP DMD single-chip design.

Bestisan Soundbar is about to be the favorite member of your home theater system with the sound quality it will add to everything you use for it. With its powerful speakers, 3 inches of full-range drivers, and dual bass ports that bring the richer and deeper bass, it boosts a loud sound that fills every inch of the room without distortion. You can easily connect to the soundbar via Bluetooth 5. 0 or standard audio cable Connection, RCA, and enjoy any sound in the best possible quality. It also comes with 3 different equalizer modes to give you the best sound quality depending on what you use the soundbar for; movie, music, dialogue.

With its 4K picture quality, Insignia 55” F30 LED will be everything you need to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows with a breathtaking picture at 4 times the resolution of Full HD. You won’t need any remote control as it has a built-in Alexa that will do whatever you command in the comfort of your house. You can also stream your favorite TV shows and movies with access to tens of thousands of channels, and apps. Most importantly, Insignia will make your experience unique with DTS Studio Sound as it can create realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback.

While spending quality time with your friends and family, a smart speaker is a must-have. Good for you, Bose is just the smart speaker you need wherever you go. Depending on what you need, it can be a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker with 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass. Besides having the features you need, it also has a battery life of up to 12 hours, and a water-resistant IPX4 rating for all life’s drops, bumps, sprays, and splashes.

If you are looking for something more stable, these speakers got you covered! With a 2-way acoustic design, these speakers are ideal for a stereo or home entertainment system. Their handsome brown wooden craftsmanship with black accents makes these speakers a great decor for your office or home as well!

Cool Electronics

Entering the new year, resolutions are made. Although this is a spectacular way to greet a new year, most of these resolutions will not be achieved. This is partly because we lack persistence in achieving these goals and we do not have the necessary means to change our lives into what we desire. Technological gadgets can be a great companion to you in these tasks as they make life easier. Here are a couple of items that can help you or your loved ones on this journey.

If you know a relative or a friend who is in need of help to solve their problems requiring multi-tasking, you can help them this Christmas with this laptop! By expanding the view or splitting windows and applications on both screens, this laptop offers you an endless way to maximize your multitasking experience. With its latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 and memory featuring 512GB PCIe with 8GB RAM, everything you expect from a computer is provided in this product.

In a time where we do not leave our houses that often and reality is not very appealing, VR experience might be a way to cope with all these hurdles. This product with its next-level-hardware and blazing-fast processor will immerse you into new experiences from live concerts to exclusive events. Make every move count and enjoy a high-resolution display while playing. Also, thanks to its backward compatibility, you can discover new titles and old favorites in the brand's vast content collection.

We are living in the Internet age. Hence, sharing vlogs and live streams is getting more and more popular each day. This may seem like a joyful hobby but it is actually a legitimate and effective way to earn money. For a successful business, the right investment is the key factor and if you have a child interested in becoming a vlogger, this digital camera can be a great start. This compact, lightweight and durably constructed mirrorless camera offers advantages in high image quality and lowlight performance. Also, its "selfie" flip-down touch screen is great for self-portraits and vlogging.

If you are planning to start your own podcast, internet show or you just need a good quality microphone to have your business calls, Amazon Basics Microphone is just for you. It provides excellent sound quality while recording vocals, instruments and podcasts, and more. You can use it for Skype, Messages, FaceTime, and Twitch. It is pretty easy to set it up as it doesn't need any drivers, and works very well with just plug-in and play.

If you know someone who is a DIY fan, this is a great option to put a smile on their face on Christmas! This is an all-in-one tool to apply glue, magnet, or lamination to your artistic designs. If you want to create thoughtful decorations and preserve them this Christmas, this device can be your right hand in doing so!

Traditional

Christmas celebrations you have spent with your family and friends are quite memorable days when you think about all the Christmases you have spent with your family and friends. From presents wrapped under the tree to milk and cookies, there are heart-warming traditions of Christmas that remind us of the innocence of our childhood. We listed some gift options for you to keep the traditions going.

We all have that one relative who is exceptionally good at wrapping presents and it may be safe to say that they enjoy this activity. If you have one such relative, you can give this as a gift to appreciate their craftsmanship. It is perfect for gift wrap storage and thanks to its 2 extra vinyl pockets, bows, labels, scissors, and other materials can be stored in the same place. If you find yourself hassling with the wrapping papers and all the other materials, maybe you can get one for yourself as well.

Snow globes are one of the most common things to gift our loved ones. You might want to make your them happy with a little twist, and space globes are the perfect fit for that. Made with K9 crystal, it makes the globe literally crystal clear to the naked eye. It comes with a multiple color LED light which allows you to use it as a night light or a desk lamp, adding value to your decor. All the planets in our solar system are visible and in order for you and your loved ones to enjoy.

A Christmas tree is not complete without the decoration which needs the tree topper like the cherry on the cake. This tree topper with a built-in snowflake projector can fill your ceiling with shining moving snowflakes. This sleek decoration comes in a beautiful gift box so you can offer this as a gift to your lover, friends, or colleagues and spread Christmas joy!

Seeing the presents wrapped under it and the shiny lights decorating the tree is a soothing and nostalgic experience. Built with robust metal hinges and branches of flame retardant PVC, this tree is strong enough to hold garland and all your favorite ornaments for a customized look. It is 7.5 feet tall with a 52-inch base diameter. Since it’s pre-attached, drop down the hinged branches for a simple set-up and fold back in for quick and convenient storage.

Considering the inside-jokes and specific memories you share with your loved ones, there are infinite numbers of gift options when it comes to traditional gifts. However, there are some people with whom you are not so close and you do not have an idea about their interests or hobbies. There also those who are not impressed no matter what you get them! You can solve both problems by getting them a gift card so they can choose their favorite gift for themselves. A peaceful Christmas is on the way now!

Handy Gadgets

Meaningful presents are always great on Christmas, however, the pleasure in giving someone a present and knowing that it will actually change their life in a better way is something else. Here are some useful gift options that will make the lives of the receiver much easier and more fun!

Fathers usually do not like it when someone other than them uses the thermostat. They adjust the heat in the most optimal way possible and it is frustrating to readjust. On this Christmas, you can take to burden off their shoulders by getting them a smart thermostat! It learns the temperatures you like and automatically programs itself to help you save energy and stay comfortable. Its remote control allows you to change the temperature from anywhere you want. Also, with its Home/Away Assist feature, it automatically adjusts itself to Eco Temperature when you leave the house. This device can be your old man's new favorite in the house!

Listening to your favorite jams should never be a problem even when you are in the shower, or by the pool. That is why INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Speaker is around. It is more than just a speaker as it can be immersed up to 3.2 feet (1 meter) for about 30 minutes underwater. It is also dustproof, waterproof, shockproof, rainproof, snow proof. It looks like it can be a life jacket considering how durable it is in most conditions. It guarantees 12 hours of playtime at 70% volume and comes with a suction cup to make sure you can attach it wherever you are and not get worried if it would get lost or not.

This handy gadget is here to sweep car enthusiasts' feet off the ground! The new LaserEye technology senses signals from your vehicle's front and rear, giving you protection wherever your adventures take you. Also with the iRadar App, you will know what lies ahead of you on the road. By using the app, you will receive real-time warnings from a group of over three million drivers for a red light, speed camera, and law enforcement activity. If you have a friend who is fed up with the tickets, you can help them enter a ticket-free new year!

This year has been rough for all of us and now that the end of it is near, you deserve some relaxation. You can soothe your tired and tight muscles with this massager featuring 8 deep-kneading massage nodes. Thanks to its built-in advanced heat function, your muscles will relieve with the warmth. Its ergonomic design makes this device suitable for office, vehicle, and home.

Do you know someone who constantly forgets where they put their stuff? If you do, you can end their misery by giving them this tracker! This all-purpose tracker can be used for a wide variety of items like keys and bags. By using the app, you can ring your device to find the lost item within 200 ft (60 m).

You can easily burn your hand while trying to light up a candle. This lighter providing treble protection eliminates that possibility with its safety certificates and convenient grip. Its wind- and splash-proof design prevents electric pulse from being blown out in the wind. This sleek lighter can also be a great gift option.

Kitchen

Christmas can not be separated from its feast. The whole family gathers around the table and eat delicious food while enjoying one another's company. There are some items that will help you prepare delicious food and spend less time in the kitchen.

You can bake delicious recipes for this year's Christmas feast with this versatile oven. Thanks to Turbo Convection and Quartz Heat Technology, the oven provides 40 percent more even heat distribution and preheats your meal faster. With 12 preset cooking functions ranging from toast to broil, you will spend less time in the kitchen. This oven can be a great gift alternative for your mother who has been preparing delicious food for you ever since you were a little child.

Having 5 different program settings for Smoothies, hot soups, dips, and spreads, this smart blender can help you prepare wonders in the kitchen! Its variable speed control along with the pulse feature lets you manually fine-tune the texture of any recipe. Also, thanks to its built-in wireless connectivity, it can read the container size and automatically adjust program settings for the optimal result.

What is better than breakfast with family and friends on a holiday? The answer is a breakfast including delicious sandwiches with an aesthetically pleasing melted cheese. With just 4 easy steps, your breakfast maker will be ready and thanks to its all removable, dishwasher-safe parts you will not have to worry about the cleaning. You’ll be able to feed all your family as it can make 2 sandwiches at once and lets you try out many more recipes on its complimentary breakfast maker recipe book.

Hot dogs hold a different place in our hearts and this year you can treat yourselves or a friend with this sleek hot dog and bun toaster. You can prepare great-tasting hot dogs and two buns at the same time. The product comes with a hot dog cage and a drip tray so you can keep your hands safe and your counter clean! Also, you can choose any kind of dog from chicken dogs to veggie dogs or brats, the toaster will take care of it.

Coffee time is by far the best part of the morning, afternoon, and evening for coffee lovers; and each of us has different tastes when it comes to coffee. The great thing is, De’Longhi All-in-One is here to cover it for everyone. Your fun gatherings with friends and family during the holiday season will be better than ever. As a candidate to be the best member of your kitchen tools, it can not only make authentic 15-bar espresso, cappuccino, and latte, it also brews exceptionally delicious coffee.

