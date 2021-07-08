The World's Deepest Diving Pool Reaches a Staggering 60-Meter Depth

The world's deepest diving swimming pool, called Deep Dive Dubai, was opened this week, July 7, in the Nad Al Sheba neighborhood of Dubai, a report from GulfNews reveals.

The pool goes down to a depth of 60.02 meters and holds 14 million liters of water, which is the equivalent of six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

The concrete structure, which is verified by Guinness World Records as the world's deepest swimming pool for diving, includes a massive circular shaft (pictured above) that somewhat resembles the structure of the famous Initiation Well in Sintra, Portugal.

60 meters is approximately the depth at which a dive can be considered a deep dive, though divers in the new Dubai facility likely won't use the special equipment typically needed to go below such depths.

The pool was made to resemble an apocalyptic submerged city, with apartments, a garage, and an arcade. It's filled with props, including an underwater pool table (we see what they did there), a submerged car, and arcade machines.

The diving pool also features two underwater habitats with dry chambers at six and 21 meters, as well as 56 underwater cameras, and advanced sound and mood lighting systems.

World's deepest pool uses NASA filtration technology

Though the 16,145-square feet (1,500-sqm) Deep Dive Dubai facility will provide training sessions for divers, it is definitely aimed more towards tourists, as an 80-seat restaurant with glass panels facing the pool and large viewing areas will allow the public to enjoy the pool even if they're not into diving.

The pool was opened by Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai. A spokesperson for Deep Dive Dubai, Abdulla bin Habtoor, described the facility as "an investment in Dubai’s growing sports culture and will add another world-class destination to Dubai’s thriving tourism and adventure sports sector."

The water in Deep Dive Dubai is filtered using NASA-developed technology, also used in some of its own diving pools for training astronauts. Another pool, called Blue Abyss, was recently unveiled in Cornwall, England for astronaut training purposes. That one falls 10 meters short of Deep Dive Dubai as it reaches a depth of 50 meters.

Watch a video showing the pool below, including several of its props and different chambers.