The World's Fastest Three-Wheeled Electric Vehicle Is Finally Here

Back in March of 2021, we reported on Daymak's world's fastest three-wheeled vehicle in the works called the Spiritus. The car was said to come with its own solar panels for trickle charging, a regeneration system, and the company's own wireless charger.

In more unbelievable news, in July, we reported that the car would actually mine cryptocurrencies while it charges.

Now, the vehicle is finally here! Carmaker Daymak announced its first-ever public unveiling at York University in Toronto.

“This car has been a dream in the making, and I am elated to finally be able to show it,” remarked Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak, in a statement. “It is very exciting to see the first prototype being ready for the road, with five more currently being built as we expand the Daymak Team to get to the next level.”

The Spiritus will be offered in two versions: Spiritus deluxe and Spiritus ultimate. The base version can reach a top speed of 137km/h (85 miles per hour) and boasts up to 290 km (180 miles) of range while the more advanced version delivers 0-96 km/h (0-59 miles per hour) in 1.8 seconds with a top speed of 209 km/h (130 miles per hours) and a 482-km (300-mile) range. Both versions will be equipped with customized AI-powered IoniX Pro Lithium Ion Battery Systems.

The Deluxe version of the Spiritus starts at a comfortable $19,995 but without the zippy acceleration that the Ultimate boasts. Daymak has stated that it aims to locally build 50,000 Spiritus three-wheelers in the upcoming years in Ontario, Canada.

Through this process, its goal is to create hundreds of jobs and it is currently finalizing a blueprint for a 425,000 square foot plant. Spiritus, further added the firm, will launch in 2023. Daymak is said to already have more than 25,000 pre-orders.